 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lincoln man takes top spot at Monument Marathon

  • Updated
  • 0

The Monument Marathon's full marathon winner has crossed the finish line.

Kyle Clouston, of Lincoln, took the top spot with a time of 2:51:27. Nicholas Kizzire, of Alliance, came in second with a time of 2:59:25.  Joshua Richardson, of Gillette, Wyoming, (2:24:43) and Billy Engel, of Gering (3:26:22) took the third and fourth places, respectively. Rounding out the top five and coming in as the winner of the women's division was Heidi McCarty, of Cheyenne, with a time of 3:26:51.

Runners in the Monument Marathon events hit the road early this morning, with the full and half-marathons starting at 7:30 a.m.

In the 5K, Jarred Berger, of Gering, crossed the finish line first in the 5K, completing with a time of 19:18. Finishing out the top 5 were Hans Adams, of Scottsbluff (20:43); Axel Blomstedt, of McCook (22:36); Landon Walker, of Englewood Colorado, (22:39 )and Derrick Brown, of Gering (23:13).

People are also reading…

The top runner in the women's 5K division was Libby Baum, 13, of Gering. Baum finished with a time of 23:45.

Alejandro Garcia, of Chappell, took the top spot in the half-marathon, with a time of 1:10:43. Garcia is a past winner at the Monument Marathon.

He was followed by Dylan Stansbury of Crawford (1:17:37). Emily Pfifer, of Laramie, Wyoming, finished first in the women's division and also finished third (01:17:37). Rounding out the top five in the half-marathon are Alex Nickelson, of Rapid City, South Dakota, (1:33:59) and Joshua Blanchard, of Silverthorne, Colorado (1:35:25)

Stay with starherald.com for top results or track them here

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lyman man accused of stabbing officer

Lyman man accused of stabbing officer

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old Lyman man Monday after he allegedly stabbed a Lyman police officer responding to a report of shots being fired at a residence in the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News