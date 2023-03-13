The film “Linoleum” will screen this Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff. The theater's Saturday movie times have changed to 6:30 p.m.

"Linoleum" has a run time of 1 hour, 41 minutes. Cameron Edwin, the host of a failing T.V. science show for children, has always had aspirations of being an astronaut. When a mysterious satellite coincidentally falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests into a plan to rebuild the machine into a rocket. As surreal events start to unfold around him, he slowly realizes that there's more to his life story than he once thought.