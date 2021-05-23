Lisa Anderson learns and teaches through nursing

Lisa Anderson, LPN, who works at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Gering, and Regional West Physicians Clinic-Urgent Care, hasn’t always been in the healthcare field.
“When I was younger, I went to school to be a teacher for deaf kids,” Anderson said. “I love caring for people, and I’m so honored to be recognized for doing what I love.”
For Anderson, her healthcare journey started when she began working as a CNA (certified nursing assistant). Seven years in, she had a choice – either go back to school and pursue a teaching degree in math, or further her nursing education. Nursing won out, and in 2018 Anderson graduated with her LPN (licensed practical nurse) certification from Western Nebraska Community College, the same year her oldest child graduated from high school.
“I love helping people and letting them know that they’re cared for – that I have compassion for them,” Anderson said. “Nursing has to be a calling. You have to have a passion for people.”
Anderson has been caring for patients for nearly a decade, often as a comforting presence in a time of need.
“It’s so important to listen to your patients,” Anderson said. “Many times I’ve held a person’s hand because they’re going through a difficult time. It’s all about showing compassion when people truly need it.”
Anderson has relied on this caring touch to carry her through the COVID-19 pandemic. When caring for her patients, she’s educated them on the importance of practicing precautions such as hand hygiene, social distancing, and most of all, kindness toward one another.
“It’s so important to have compassion and be respectful of others,” Anderson said.
Nursing has changed since Anderson entered the profession, but she remains grateful for seasoned nurses who have guided her through the years.
“When I worked in Bridgeport, my boss, Sylvia Lichius, was a teacher and wanted me to be successful. I had been out of nursing school a few years, and she helped me build confidence. She would have me research a patient and tell her what I observed. I can’t thank her enough. I wasn’t just an LPN, I was part of a team. Sylvia’s mother, Mary Bristol, was another nurse who had experienced a lot and was willing to sweep me underneath her wing and help me,” Anderson said. “It’s so nice to work with people who truly want to see you successful and help nurture your career.”
“The ladies I work with are fabulous. They’re very compassionate and caring, not only for our patients, but also as a group. We help each other out, and we have great providers who are willing to teach so we understand,” Anderson said.
With the support of her husband and adult children, Anderson hopes to one day earn her RN degree. When she does, she plans to go back to her teaching roots and guide the next generation of nurses.