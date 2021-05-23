Lisa Anderson learns and teaches through nursing

Anderson has relied on this caring touch to carry her through the COVID-19 pandemic. When caring for her patients, she’s educated them on the importance of practicing precautions such as hand hygiene, social distancing, and most of all, kindness toward one another.

“It’s so important to have compassion and be respectful of others,” Anderson said.

Nursing has changed since Anderson entered the profession, but she remains grateful for seasoned nurses who have guided her through the years.

“When I worked in Bridgeport, my boss, Sylvia Lichius, was a teacher and wanted me to be successful. I had been out of nursing school a few years, and she helped me build confidence. She would have me research a patient and tell her what I observed. I can’t thank her enough. I wasn’t just an LPN, I was part of a team. Sylvia’s mother, Mary Bristol, was another nurse who had experienced a lot and was willing to sweep me underneath her wing and help me,” Anderson said. “It’s so nice to work with people who truly want to see you successful and help nurture your career.”

“The ladies I work with are fabulous. They’re very compassionate and caring, not only for our patients, but also as a group. We help each other out, and we have great providers who are willing to teach so we understand,” Anderson said.