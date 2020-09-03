 Skip to main content
Little change expected at Scottsbluff, Gering Schools in Phase 4
Little change expected at Scottsbluff, Gering Schools in Phase 4

Little change expected at Scottsbluff, Gering Schools in Phase 4

From left, Sal Zambrano and Stace Schwartzkopf assemble a plexiglass shield before the start of the 2020 school year.

 JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald

Scottsbluff and Gering school district officials expect little to change after the Panhandle Public Health Department announced last Thursday that the Panhandle is expected to move into Phase 4 of directed health measures.

“The (directed health measures) themselves didn’t really affect schools,” Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles told the Star-Herald. “We’re continually evaluating the situation every day.”

Jennifer Sibal, Gering Public Schools community engagement director, said,  “Our responsibility is directly related to what operational zone we are in week-to-week.”

Both districts implemented plans to reopen school in-person last August that require students and staff to wear masks in most circumstances on campus.

Myles said his district follows a similar path to that of Gering, primarily basing restrictions on operations zones, as represented by the green, yellow, orange and red dial.

The change at the state level came after both districts have announced cases of COVID-19 among their staff or students. Gering Public Schools, or GPS, dashboard reports one case and one recovery among its population. Scottsbluff Public Schools, or SBPS, reports three cases, with one individual recovered.

SBPS’s dashboard also said 26 people were under quarantine.

In all, the Panhandle Public Health Department, or PPHD, reports 83 active cases in the Panhandle. Six have died in the Panhandle from COVID-19, according to PPHD. While the de-escalation of COVID-19 restrictions in the Panhandle is expected to begin Sept. 14, the risk dial has found a steady hold in the yellow, which represents a moderate-to-mild risk of virus spread.

Once the Panhandle — along with the rest of the state — moves into phase 4, schools are affected in at least two major ways, gathering limits and classroom capacity; and quarantine requirements for potentially exposed staff.

So long as an asymptomatic staff member who was potentially exposed is wearing a face covering for two weeks after exposure, practice social distancing and self-monitors for symptoms, they are not required to quarantine for two weeks, according to PPHD Director Kim Engel.

“This recognizes the importance of the schools and allows staff and teachers to be able to continue work if they take the three extra precautions,” Engel said in an email to the Star-Herald. “This has been in place for other sectors such as health care, law enforcement, food production workers and others. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of wearing a mask, social distancing and self-monitoring your symptoms.”

As for capacity changes under the new directed health measures, indoor spaces can hold 75% occupancy while outdoor spaces can resume 100% occupancy.

Scottsbluff’s reopen plan is set to be reevaluated at the end of September.

Justin.Garcia@starherald.com

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

