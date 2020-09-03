Little change expected at Scottsbluff, Gering Schools in Phase 4

Scottsbluff and Gering school district officials expect little to change after the Panhandle Public Health Department announced last Thursday that the Panhandle is expected to move into Phase 4 of directed health measures.

“The (directed health measures) themselves didn’t really affect schools,” Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles told the Star-Herald. “We’re continually evaluating the situation every day.”

Jennifer Sibal, Gering Public Schools community engagement director, said, “Our responsibility is directly related to what operational zone we are in week-to-week.”

Both districts implemented plans to reopen school in-person last August that require students and staff to wear masks in most circumstances on campus.

Myles said his district follows a similar path to that of Gering, primarily basing restrictions on operations zones, as represented by the green, yellow, orange and red dial.

The change at the state level came after both districts have announced cases of COVID-19 among their staff or students. Gering Public Schools, or GPS, dashboard reports one case and one recovery among its population. Scottsbluff Public Schools, or SBPS, reports three cases, with one individual recovered.

SBPS’s dashboard also said 26 people were under quarantine.

In all, the Panhandle Public Health Department, or PPHD, reports 83 active cases in the Panhandle. Six have died in the Panhandle from COVID-19, according to PPHD. While the de-escalation of COVID-19 restrictions in the Panhandle is expected to begin Sept. 14, the risk dial has found a steady hold in the yellow, which represents a moderate-to-mild risk of virus spread.