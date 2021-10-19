Little Free Library promotes literacy

A little birdhouse-like cupboard sits just outside the ESU-13 offices at 4215 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, which houses a plethora of books for ages zero to 21.
The small book home is better known as a Little Free Library and is one of many not just in the Scottsbluff/Gering area (there are currently six registered here), but throughout the nation and world. According to the Little Free Library’s website, there are over 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in over 100 countries and in all 50 states.
Little Free Library is a non-profit organization that promotes reading, literacy and book access through small neighborhood book exchanges. ESU-13’s Special Education Department decided to join the movement by building, registering and becoming stewards of its very own Little Free Library as a part of the department’s annual service project.
“We have a special education planning team that plans all of our activities, and one of the key things we do every year is a service project for the ESU-13 area and our schools,” Pam Brezenski, ESU-13 special education director, said. “…One of the key things that we represent, as educators, is the ability to have access to literature, and the ability to have books read to them (children).”
The Little Free Library is exactly what it sounds like—people of all ages are free to take a book home, read it, and bring it back to grab another. ESU-13 Special Education Department administrative assistant Stephanie Ryan said people can even keep the books or donate new ones if they so choose.
“You can come grab a book or two. If you want to bring the book back, you can. If you want to keep it, you can keep it. We will fill it as books come and go,” she said. “…And if anyone does want to donate, they’re more than welcome to come to 4215 Ave. I and donate and just say that they’re there to donate books for our little library, and we’ll take them.”
Brezenski said the idea was to help promote reading, especially early literacy, to build language and learning skills for area children.
“It creates an opportunity for families to read to their children, and to be able to have the access to the books that they have, and the more literature we’re exposed to, the stronger our language, the stronger our learning, and we increase our ability to learn when we go into the educational system,” she said. “So, early is — that’s one of the key reasons we wanted to have the Early Learning books in there, so that parents would have the access to be able to read to their children, so that we can start having them hear literature from an early age.”
Another reason for having books for ages zero to 21 in their Little Free Library is because those are the ages of individuals that ESU-13 serves in one way or another, so it just makes sense.
“One of the key reasons that we picked infant books to age 21 is because we serve the youth in the community birth to 21,” Brezenski said. “And so that’s one of the key reasons that that’s the focus of our library.”
ESU-13’s Little Free Library will be kept up and stocked by students from the Meridian school as a way to build their job skills.
“All of our students within our Meridian school that are of transitioning age, seek employment to gain skills to have employment in the community,” Brezenski said “And so one of the things they’re going to be doing is stocking that (Little Free Library) as part of an employment skill.”
To find this library and the locations of other area Little Free Libraries, or to learn more about the non-profit organization, visit littlefreelibrary.org.