Little Free Library promotes literacy

“You can come grab a book or two. If you want to bring the book back, you can. If you want to keep it, you can keep it. We will fill it as books come and go,” she said. “…And if anyone does want to donate, they’re more than welcome to come to 4215 Ave. I and donate and just say that they’re there to donate books for our little library, and we’ll take them.”

Brezenski said the idea was to help promote reading, especially early literacy, to build language and learning skills for area children.

“It creates an opportunity for families to read to their children, and to be able to have the access to the books that they have, and the more literature we’re exposed to, the stronger our language, the stronger our learning, and we increase our ability to learn when we go into the educational system,” she said. “So, early is — that’s one of the key reasons we wanted to have the Early Learning books in there, so that parents would have the access to be able to read to their children, so that we can start having them hear literature from an early age.”

Another reason for having books for ages zero to 21 in their Little Free Library is because those are the ages of individuals that ESU-13 serves in one way or another, so it just makes sense.