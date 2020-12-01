Live Christmas trees are selling fast locally

If you’re looking to buy a real Christmas tree this year, you might want to cross that off your holiday shopping list soon.

Christmas trees are selling quickly this year, Jeff Reifschneider, the organizer of Kiwanis’ annual live tree sale, said. They’ve been open less than a week, and their number of 193 trees is going down quickly.

“This is probably our fastest pace we’ve ever had,” Reifschneider said, who is in his 30th year of selling trees for Kiwanis.

While he said he isn’t sure what the rush is for, he had a few speculations. For one thing, the weather has been pretty nice the last few days. For another, he thought that the pandemic has people antsy to get out of their homes.

“I think maybe the COVID-19 headache has got people wanting to get out and do something,” he said.

It also doesn’t help that there is an overall Christmas tree shortage this year. Reifschneider said that for his crop of trees, it’s due to fires in Idaho that happened roughly seven to nine years ago. Kiwanis’ supplier of nearly 40 years, Sandpoint Tree Farm out of Idaho, sent them about 60 trees fewer than last year, and last year was already 50 trees fewer than the year before.