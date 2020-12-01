Live Christmas trees are selling fast locally

If you’re looking to buy a real Christmas tree this year, you might want to cross that off your holiday shopping list soon.
Christmas trees are selling quickly this year, Jeff Reifschneider, the organizer of Kiwanis’ annual live tree sale, said. They’ve been open less than a week, and their number of 193 trees is going down quickly.
“This is probably our fastest pace we’ve ever had,” Reifschneider said, who is in his 30th year of selling trees for Kiwanis.
While he said he isn’t sure what the rush is for, he had a few speculations. For one thing, the weather has been pretty nice the last few days. For another, he thought that the pandemic has people antsy to get out of their homes.
“I think maybe the COVID-19 headache has got people wanting to get out and do something,” he said.
It also doesn’t help that there is an overall Christmas tree shortage this year. Reifschneider said that for his crop of trees, it’s due to fires in Idaho that happened roughly seven to nine years ago. Kiwanis’ supplier of nearly 40 years, Sandpoint Tree Farm out of Idaho, sent them about 60 trees fewer than last year, and last year was already 50 trees fewer than the year before.
“They had fires up in the Christmas tree areas. The Christmas tree farms all took kind of a hit in a two to three year period. And all the suppliers are pinched for inventories that they could supply to us right now. And right now it’s just ... we’re feeling the pinch and hopefully we (can) rebuild those numbers, but right now, they’re sending us just enough to get by.”
Not all live Christmas tree sales are experiencing a shortage though. Cheryl Adams from Adams Family Pumpkin Patch said their Christmas tree stock, which comes from a supplier in Michigan, hasn’t been affected by the shortage seen elsewhere.
However, Adams did say they’ve been seeing a bigger demand for live trees than they have in their 19 years in the Christmas tree business.
“We opened early this year,” she said. “(We) opened Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and we’ve never done that before.”
Adams said out of their 250 trees, they only have a little over 50 left as of Dec. 1. She said she probably sold almost 100 in those first two days.
“We’re just selling like crazy,” she said.
Both Adams Family Pumpkin Patch and Kiwanis have trees to sell, but they are going fast.
For Kiwanis, all the proceeds from their Christmas tree sales, which began as a fundraiser for Camp Kiwanis until about 17 years ago, is now used for scholarships for Scotts Bluff County high school seniors. Reifschneider said they like to give the money to students who will continue their education at Nebraska schools, but the scholarships are given to students who go elsewhere as well.
“We’re not holding anybody hostage. We have given money to Colorado schools and Wyoming schools, and I think we had one go to Harvard and we had one go to Notre Dame, so there are the exceptions,” he said. “But as a rule we’d like to see them going to a Nebraska school. Whether they come back or not (to Scotts Bluff County), that’s just our hope, but you’re certainly hoping for something good for the kid when they graduate and get through college.
“...We don’t keep any of the profits. We give every dollar away in the form of scholarships to the high school graduating seniors every year.”
The Kiwanis live tree sale is open on weekdays from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. They will remain open until their stock of trees runs out.
“Come in early. They’re going fast,” Reifschneider said. “The helpful Kiwanian elves will be out there. They’ll help you select the tree. They’ll take them out of the stand, make them spin around and dance for you a little bit.”
The Adams Family Pumpkin Patch is open on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
