Live theater returns to the Post Playhouse for 2022 season

After two seasons where the doors were shuttered, the Post Playhouse welcomes the community back for five musical theater productions during the 2022 season.
Post Playhouse show opening dates
|Play
|Opening date
|Damn Yankees
|May 27
|Desperate Measures
|June 3
|The Sound of Music
|June 10
|Church Basement Ladies
|June 24
|Something Rotten!
|July 1
The Post Playhouse productions this summer will be Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” “Damn Yankees,” “Desperate Measures,” “Church Basement Ladies,” and “Something Rotten!” Productions will begin May 27 and continue as scheduled through Aug. 14.
Tom Ossowski, the producing artistic director in his 15th year, is eager to reconnect with the actors and the local community for the season after a challenging two years.
“It was just too iffy, and the reality is if we had to shut down in the middle of the season, it would bankrupt us because it costs too much to put up a season and then not to be able to run it the days you have to,” Ossowski said.
That risk of bankruptcy has been helped through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) this season. Ossowski said they received $210,000, which will serve as a standby should a situation arise where the Post Playhouse must stop its shows for an extended time.
“It came as a partial of that amount and then they told us we could apply for 50% more, so I did,” he said. “We got kind of a double hit on that one. It’s a nice safety net.”
The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, with over $16 million in grants to be administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance. The program’s goal is to support continued operations of eligible live venues “during the uncertain economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Small Business Administration website.
The Playhouse, located at 3200 Highway 20 in Crawford announced the 2022 season on its website with a video, featuring several actors who graced the stage during previous seasons.
Jorie Janeway performed during the summers of 2012-2015 and said she portrayed some of her favorite characters at the Post Playhouse.
“My second season at Post Playhouse I got to perform in ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ and ‘Always Patsy Cline’ along with a few others,” she said. “Those remain to be some of my absolute favorite roles I’ve ever had the opportunity to play, as well as my favorite overall onstage experience.”
While it’s been several years since she’s performed at the Post, Janeway said, “Post Playhouse is a place that will always feel like a home away from home. I personally feel that Post Playhouse and the directors, staff, and other actors helped shape me as a performer. Theater coming back after these last two seasons is cause for such joy. There is a hole in the community that will once again be filled.”
Sam Forgie, a New York City-based actor and singer, also performed at the Post during the 2019 season. During his time in the area, he said the community welcomed him.
“The Crawford community was one of the highlights of performing for Post Playhouse for me,” Forgie said. “Everyone was so welcoming and supportive throughout our whole season – whether that meant hosting celebrations or even dropping off platters of food and dessert on our busier days. The community is one of the main things drawing me back to Post Playhouse’s latest season.”
When Forgie learned the last two seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it was disappointing. But that disappointment will fuel him to perform his best for the 2022 season.
“We had a wonderful season lined up with an incredibly smart and talented team attached to it and to see that fade away along with the last two years was heartbreaking,” Forgie said. “That being said, myself and Post Playhouse are ready to come back and give this season of shows all the energy we’ve been storing up during that time. Summer 2022 is going to be nothing short of phenomenal.”
Forgie said he looks forward to returning to Nebraska to escape the city and enjoy the nature in peace and quiet.
“Coming back to do Post’s 2022 season will be a lot of work, as it always is, but it will also provide the solace I have been craving since I left back in 2019.”
Ossowski finished hiring the production team – choreographers, directors, staff crew – Monday and is working on hiring actors ahead of opening day. While there are a couple of months until the opening night of “Damn Yankees,” Ossowski said the past two years have had challenges, but live theater offers an escape.
“We’ve lost people we love, and we’ve had to sit in our homes for far too long,” he said. “I want to welcome back the community and want them to come out and have a laugh and a cry and enjoy coming together. The joy of it is the community showing up at the front door, it’s the actors working together to tell a story to people who want a little escape in their lives.”
At the Post Playhouse, Ossowski said they are focused on more than just performing a show. It is an event for people to come together with their family and friends to enjoy dinner and a show.
“Desperate Measures” is a newer musical that loosely uses William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” – a play with themes of corruption and purity – but tells it in a musical as a spaghetti western.
“The Sound of Music” is the community play this season, allowing locals to audition for roles to gain on-stage acting experience.
“We are small enough that we’re like a family,” Ossowski said. “We welcome the parents. We have parents who stay through the rehearsals and stay in our green room to keep them comfortable, but it’s a nice way to meet new people and our actors love having them here.”
The opportunity affords youth to grow socially and personally as well as performance experience.
“Something Rotten!” concludes the season and is one of the funniest shows Ossowski has seen.
“It is about the writing of a musical,” he said. “It takes place during the Renaissance time period when they didn’t have musicals. … They write a contemporary musical in the Renaissance time period, so it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
The actors work hard throughout rehearsals to bring the show to life before the live performance, but the reward and joy of coming together is what Ossowski looks forward to the most.
The Post Playhouse seats 175 spectators, offering an intimate experience for the audience.
“It’s almost like stepping into the story because you’re so close to the actors and the scenery,” Ossowski said. “You really get pulled into that story and we’re usually full, if not packed, so the energy from the audience and the energy from the actors really makes for an exciting evening.”
For more information about the Post Playhouse schedule and to purchase tickets, visit postplayhouse.com.