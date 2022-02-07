Live theater returns to the Post Playhouse for 2022 season

Sam Forgie, a New York City-based actor and singer, also performed at the Post during the 2019 season. During his time in the area, he said the community welcomed him.

“The Crawford community was one of the highlights of performing for Post Playhouse for me,” Forgie said. “Everyone was so welcoming and supportive throughout our whole season – whether that meant hosting celebrations or even dropping off platters of food and dessert on our busier days. The community is one of the main things drawing me back to Post Playhouse’s latest season.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Forgie learned the last two seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it was disappointing. But that disappointment will fuel him to perform his best for the 2022 season.

“We had a wonderful season lined up with an incredibly smart and talented team attached to it and to see that fade away along with the last two years was heartbreaking,” Forgie said. “That being said, myself and Post Playhouse are ready to come back and give this season of shows all the energy we’ve been storing up during that time. Summer 2022 is going to be nothing short of phenomenal.”