 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story topical

Local 6-year-old donates books to Lied Scottsbluff Public Library for his birthday

  • 0
Library bday gift::1

Theodore de Peyer, 6, looks excitedly at all the new Scooby-Doo books that the library purchased using his birthday donation. Since he donated the books for his sixth birthday, interim librarian Deb Carlson let him have first choice to check out any of the books.

With some encouragement from his mom Jacqueline and dad Daniel, Theodore de Peyer, of Scottsbluff, used his sixth birthday as an opportunity to give rather than receive.

“We said how about instead of some presents this year, we do a donation to something,” Jacqueline said of Theodore’s February birthday. “We give back, because we had been talking a lot about people that are less fortunate than us and other things.”

After making a list of a few area places that could use donations, which included the YMCA and the zoo, Theodore settled on the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library to be the recipient of his birthday gift.

“At first he was kind of (sad), but then when we talked about how the library is ours and is for other people too, he got more into it, and he was really excited for a while,” Jacqueline said. “…We talked about how when you check out books, other people can check out books too, and so instead of just having the books at your house, your friends can check it out.”

People are also reading…

Theodore said he chose the library because he enjoys playing there, going to Lego Club and attending storytime each week. When he told children’s librarian and interim library director Deb Carlson what he was doing, Carlson said she was overjoyed and impressed.

Library bday gift::1

Each Scooby-Doo book that was donated to the Scottsbluff library using Theodore de Peyer's birthday gift was marked with a special book plate thanking Theodore for his generosity.

“We’ve had people that do memorials and special occasions, but they’re not typically children,” she said. “…It just seemed so special, and his excitement about it and the idea of the giving rather than getting — we need to do, I think, more of that with our kids nowadays. So, it was just really, really fun for us at the library to get to do something like this.”

Jacqueline said she called up Carlson and said she could give a certain amount of money and the library could do what it wanted with it. Carlson decided that she would update the library’s Scooby-Doo collection, as it was worn down with its popularity, especially with Theodore.

“I like (Scooby-Doo) because they solve the mysteries, but the most thing I like of Scooby-Doo is the monsters,” Theodore said.

Carlson said she wanted to do get the Scooby books in honor of Theodore’s generosity.

“Since the gift to purchase books was coming from Theo, I felt it was important to get books he would personally enjoy, and our Scooby books were getting pretty ratty from so many checkouts,” she said. “So, when I asked if there were books he’d like to have the library buy, and he said Scooby-Doo, it was a win-win.”

Library bday gift::1

Theodore de Peyer, 6, goes through all 25 new Scooby-Doo books that the library purchased using his birthday donation. Each book has a special book plate in it saying the book was donated by Theodore for his sixth birthday.

The process of getting the books was a little tedious, as many hardbacks were not in stock. However, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library officially put 25 new Scooby-Doo books on the shelves on Thursday, April 28. Theodore got to see all the books that day and be the first to check any of them out. While he acted a bit shy, Jacqueline said she knew he couldn’t wait to get his hands on the books.

“I know that he’s really excited, just seeing his face when he saw the stack (of books),” Jacqueline said.

Each book even had a special sticker book plate that says, “This book was gifted to the library by Theodore de Peyer in celebration of his sixth birthday.”

Library bday gift::1

Six-year-old Theodore de Peyer looks excitedly at all the new Scooby-Doo books that the library purchased using his birthday donation. Theodore's parents Jacqueline and Daniel asked him if he would be willing to give rather than receive for his birthday this year, and he was excited to give back to the library.

Carlson said she hopes the library could be doing similar book plates in the future as other patrons might be inspired to make this kind of a donation, either at the Scottsbluff or any other local library.

“I also thought it was great because it will maybe make other parents or grandparents think about this,” she said. “They always express interest and they want to help or contribute sometimes, but I think they’re at a loss for how to do that. This just opened up (the opportunity to do that).”

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News