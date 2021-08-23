Local and international quilts displayed for an evening of quilt history

“(Mine) is for my dad — he served,” she said. “My grandma’s going to make one too because her dad served, and we’re going to have a ceremony at her house.”

Creech’s science-themed quilt won reserve champion overall at the county fair and will be headed to state as well. He said he’s “been into science for a while, and that’s my 4-H theme this year.”

For this 11-year-old, this year was big not only because his second quilt ever is going to state fair, but because it got to be a part of an exhibit shown alongside the IQM’s quilts.

“I was surprised,” he said.

After getting a chance to look at the IQM’s display he said, “They were really cool.”

Lathrop knew this was a great opportunity for the young quilters, so when members of the IQM fundraiser asked Lathrop, who was also on the committee, if these quilters would be interested in displaying their quilts alongside the IQM quilts, she thought it was a great idea.

“I think this is an excellent opportunity for the kids,” she said. “I think that shows them some of the abilities. Their skills are improving all the time, and it shows them the variety of quilts that they can do. I think it was an honor.”