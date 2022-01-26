Local ARBA club bringing rabbit show to the Panhandle

MITCHELL - It has been roughly 30 years since the Panhandle has been the location for a rabbit show and the Monument Bunny Breeders Association (MBBA) will be hosting the club’s first show Saturday, Jan. 29. The club was officially formed in December 2019 by Brooke Heine who is also MBBA’s president. The club was organized to unite area rabbit breeders passionate about bunnies. MBBA’s vice president is Nancy Leider, secretary/treasurer is Cherry Felkins and board members are Rebecca Ulrich, Arika Felkins, and Terri and Cliff King.
“We are super excited about having our first show after getting bumped so many times,” Heine said.
The club has tried numerous times since it was formed to have a fall or spring rabbit show but Covid and rabbit hemorrhagic disease, also known as RHDV, restricted MBBA’s activity. RHDV is a highly contagious virus with an extremely high mortality rate. Positive RHDV cases are monitored by the American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA) and the organization restricts shows in areas affected by the virus. With the obstacles the club faced hosting a show improving, the member’s decided January was their opportunity to bring a bunny show to the valley.
The show is ARBA sanctioned and will be showcasing 30 of the 50 recognized rabbit breeds. There are over 400 rabbit entries from breeders representing Nebraska as well as Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Heine said the public is encouraged to attend the show, it will be an opportunity for people to learn more about the rabbit hobby as well as see the variety of diverse bunny breeds. She also explained that the show will be a good time for 4-H youth to connect with breeders that can mentor them in their rabbit project. Each rabbit breed has its own specific set of breed standard and a breeder can guide youth with the 4-H project and help them find the right bunny before the project entry deadline.
“The show will be a great place to be able to connect with people, learn about the rabbit hobby and see if there is something that strikes your fancy that you’d like to learn more about,” Heine said.
To learn more about MBBA go to: monumentbunnybreaders.weebly.com or attend the rabbit show held at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds exhibition hall, 130625 County Road E, Mitchell, Ne. Classes begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 and conclude midafternoon with the Best in Show class.