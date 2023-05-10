Martin Vargas, a local artist who has spent much of his life in Scottsbluff, opened his show, Stages,” last week at the West Nebraska Art Center. The show, which runs through May 28, features 50 pieces of his mixed media and sculpture art.

Vargas was born to parents who were migrant workers who settled in the Panhandle because of an education and training program that was offered for those who wanted to stay. He said he has always been drawn to art, but didn’t think he could ever make a living as an artist. As a young child, his grandmother would spend time with him, making small animals out of modeling clay. In school, he loved art classes but that was just for a semester or so. He put art on the shelf after high school, served in the military, moved around the country and then, ultimately, moved back to Scottsbluff.

As the single dad of two girls, he picked art back up as a way to relax, back in the 90s.

“I started with decoupage, making them mostly for myself, but people started commenting and asking to buy them,” Vargas said, saying he started entering craft fairs to sell his pieces. “I never thought about it as art — always more of a craft.”

Mixed media was one of Vargas’ first specialties. Layering watercolor, paper, gold leaf, scraps of magazines and found objects give his pieces a depth and texture that is not often found in a single media painting. The show at WNAC features dozens of pieces that reflect his mixed media passion.

“I like to make pieces that are unique and out of the ordinary, but that are still current,” he said.

A couple of years ago, during the pandemic, Vargas picked up pottery as his newest medium. He took classes by Rod Clause and fell in love with the Japanese art of Raku. Raku is a type of firing process that changes the appearance of the pieces in a distinct way, leaving the pieces with a stunning gray-black color and texture where the artist has not glazed the pottery. It’s a multi-step process where you create the piece from clay, allow the piece to dry, glaze the pieces in the areas that you do not want to char, fire the clay in a kiln until it is red hot and, finally, place that piece into a closed container filled with straw or sawdust. The materials combust and create a distinctive charcoal color in the exposed clay and a unique crackle pattern in the glazed sections.

“The pottery wheel is not my thing — even though Rod would like me to use it.”

Vargas’ pieces are all hand sculpted, often featuring detailed human faces or some very detailed flowers that he mounted on beautiful pieces of driftwood to be used as wall hangings. “When I started doing sculpture, I really liked the clay and how I could create something out of nothing. Very seldom does my art turn out exactly like I have it in mind.”

The classes at Clause’s studio were full of camaraderie and Vargas shared he is grateful for all of the friendship and support he received in prepping for the show. They helped find ways to beautifully display the top heavy, yet delicate, pieces.

Vargas rolls with the punches with his art, he said. One of his sculptures lost all of her hair in the firing process — “it just fell off” — and instead of scrapping the entire piece, he pivoted and added copper wiring as hair, making even his sculpture mixed media.

He said, “Sometimes, I look at art and think everything has been done, but it hasn’t been done this way.”

When asked what is the next medium he might add to his repertoire, he shared he’s been experimenting with high-flow watercolors.

Reflecting up on his opening, Vargas said, “When I walked around, I was on a high. It was such an awesome turn out. There is always a bit of anxiety and fear that people wouldn’t like it.”

Of the 50 pieces he has displayed, about one-third of them have the distinctive red stickers on their name tags indicating that they’ve already sold in the first days of the show. Though Vargas still enjoys working his job as part of Regional West Medical Center’s Human Resources department and still does design and floral work, the success of this show truly proves that he’s no longer just crafting as a hobby but is a talented artist whose distinctive, recognizable pieces are in high demand locally.

West Nebraska Arts Center will be displaying Vargas’ artwork through May 28. Gallery hours are Tuesday — Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.