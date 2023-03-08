Local artist Yelena Khanevskaya has witnessed approximately 10,000 sunrises and sunsets since moving to Nebraska in 1995. From now until March 26, visitors have the opportunity to see a small portion of them in her show, One Hundred Western Skies, hosted at the West Nebraska Arts Center.

For Khanevskaya, moving from Russia to Scottsbluff was quite the change in terms of climate and landscape.

“It couldn’t have been more different,” she said. “I’d never seen skies like these and was obsessed with the color. Sure, it was the dust that helped make them happen, but they were stunning.”

Those colors — yellows, oranges, pinks and even purples — are on full display in the current show.

Like many artists, she is not sure when she discovered her artistic talent, just that she’s been an artist since she was a very young child. She attended the Children’s Art School for four years and then, because she was also quite adept at math and physics, had to make a choice between studying one or another.

“It was quite a difficult choice. I enjoyed both. It was a toss-up.”

Ultimately, she chose to study art at the pedagogical university in Oryol, though she was counseled that she likely did not have a future career as opportunities for female artists were limited or non-existent.

Khanevskaya proved them wrong and now is a full-time art instructor at Western Nebraska Community College, helps run a studio in downtown Scottsbluff, and displays her work frequently at art exhibitions and private shows.

During COVID, as she sought something to do with the extra time she had at home, Khanevskaya started wandering the plains and taking photos of interesting clouds then turning them into paintings.

“It was therapeutic. I have more sunrises than sunsets because the light is softer, less aggressive.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, she would paint small four by four squares and they started piling up. It was then that she realized this could be an entire art show, her first one with a singular unifying theme, and pitched it to the staff at the arts center. Then, over the last 2 1/2 years, she amassed hundreds of paintings, large and small, which then were narrowed down to the pieces in this exhibit.

Khanevskaya writes in a ‘note from the artist” in the pamphlet that accompanies the show: “When everything seemed so uncertain in the world those first months, sitting down daily to record yet another remarkable western skyscape became a very important (and calming) ritual.”

When one views her paintings from a distance, your brain plays tricks on you, and they look similar to photographs. As you approach the painting, you start to feel like you’re being drawn into a three-dimensional world. The paintings provide a depth of field and color that is extremely difficult to capture in photography and you find yourself admiring the barely perceptible brushstrokes and just how meticulous the paintings, of all sizes are.

Most of her paintings in this show are for sale. Many have sold already, but there are still many to choose from. Occasionally, people push back regarding the prices of the small paintings, she said. However, the painting begins long before the moment the brush touches the canvas and continues beyond. In order to answer, “how long does it take to paint those,” she said, you really have to add up the years of education, the years of practice, the time to photograph or sketch the idea, the time to map out the perspective, the angles, the colors, etc.

For many collectors of her work, her vibrant pieces are priceless.

At Studio 7, located at 7 E. 17th St. in downtown Scottsbluff, Khanevskaya helps teach classes and workshops. She shares the space with local artist, Charla Herbert. Currently, they are hosting gallery show in honor of Women’s History Month and it features “art by women, of women.”

Follow Khanevskaya, the group, Atelier at Studio 7, or Art by Charla Herbert on Facebook or visit the studio for schedules of events. You can also visit their websites, YelenaKhanevskaya.com or CharlaHerbert.com, for more information.

Art, of all kinds, is truly Khanevskaya ’s passion. She considers herself a creator or a maker, and not just a painter. She shares, “I’m multi-passionate. I gave myself permission to explore all different media. It took me a while to buck the system. I’m going to follow what fascinates me. No one is going to put me in a box.”

She wants people to be able to explore their own creativity and not “stifle their creative urges through specializing.”

If you’re searching for your own creative inspiration, look skyward as our spring clouds approach or visit the Western Nebraska Arts Center for One Hundred Western Skies before March 26.