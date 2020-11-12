Local artist will hold pet portrait fundraiser for humane society

Gering artist Jenifer Berge Sauter will be offering commissioned pet portraits just in time for the gift-giving season.

The 8x10 pastel portraits, which cost $100, will be used as a fundraiser for the Panhandle Humane Society. The funds from each portrait will be split 50/50 between the artist and the animal shelter.

Sauter has been doing this fundraiser off and on since 1999. Although she didn’t do the portraits last year, she decided that this year, with all the additional hardships the pandemic has brought, the shelter could use a little extra help.

“I love donating to the humane society, especially this year when they are not able to be open like they were,” she said. “Different kinds of fundraisers are for something (specific), but mine is for whatever they need. There is no stipulation or anything. They know what they need there.”

Sauter is only taking a limit of 40 orders this year, and the order must be made by Dec. 15 so she can get the artwork completed in time for Christmas. She said she has done portraits of everything from dogs and cats to pigs and llamas. All she needs is a photo of the pet.

“If someone wants a lizard or something, I could do it,” she said, explaining that she is taking orders for portraits of any kind of pet.