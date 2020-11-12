Local artist will hold pet portrait fundraiser for humane society

Gering artist Jenifer Berge Sauter will be offering commissioned pet portraits just in time for the gift-giving season.
The 8x10 pastel portraits, which cost $100, will be used as a fundraiser for the Panhandle Humane Society. The funds from each portrait will be split 50/50 between the artist and the animal shelter.
Sauter has been doing this fundraiser off and on since 1999. Although she didn’t do the portraits last year, she decided that this year, with all the additional hardships the pandemic has brought, the shelter could use a little extra help.
“I love donating to the humane society, especially this year when they are not able to be open like they were,” she said. “Different kinds of fundraisers are for something (specific), but mine is for whatever they need. There is no stipulation or anything. They know what they need there.”
Sauter is only taking a limit of 40 orders this year, and the order must be made by Dec. 15 so she can get the artwork completed in time for Christmas. She said she has done portraits of everything from dogs and cats to pigs and llamas. All she needs is a photo of the pet.
“If someone wants a lizard or something, I could do it,” she said, explaining that she is taking orders for portraits of any kind of pet.
She said she loves seeing all the different animals of which she gets to create portraits, and she loves being able to help the humane society out with any needs that they have, especially during the winter months.
“I love the humane society, and I love what they do,” she said. “I want to help in any way I can.”
To order a portrait, call the Panhandle Humane Society at 308-635-0922. You can pay for the portrait in person or over the phone. There is also opportunity for contactless delivery, whether it is picking it up in a contactless manner or shipping it straight to your home. Shipping will cost an extra $10.
Sauter said she is also offering gift certificates for those who would like to give a portrait as a gift but do not have a photo of the pet. The gift certificate can be given as a gift and the recipient can turn it in after Christmas for a portrait. Those can also be ordered through the humane society, and they will count toward the 40-portrait limit. The Panhandle Humane Society will need payment and a photo of the pet to officially have an order placed.
If you have any questions, contact Sauter at 308-631-6542 or jeniferbergesauter@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.