Local attorney to be remembered for advocacy for youth at memorial dedication May 9

Friends, family and community leaders in the juvenile justice community will gather next week to remember a Scottsbluff attorney who made a difference in the lives of children.

A memorial and dedication ceremony will be held at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse to pay tribute to Lindsay Snyder Lookabill, an attorney who died in a May 11, 2020, car crash, at 36 years old. The celebration will be held on May 9, which would have been her 37th birthday. Ceremonies will be held at 4:30 p.m. on the shared lawn between the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, 1725 10th St. in Gering, and the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building.

Lookabill, who practiced at Douglas, Kelly Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian and Vogl P.C., served as a guardian ad litem in a large number of cases and also participated on the Foster Care Review Board, in addition to other community volunteerism. In her role as a guardian ad litem, she often worked with CASA of Scotts Bluff County, an organization that pairs volunteers with children involved in child abuse and neglect cases pending in juvenile court. She i.

After Lookabill’s death, Kelcie McBride, director of CASA, said the organization received more than $18,000 in donations. At that time, CASA and its board, working with Lookabill’s father, Paul Snyder, and husband, William Lookabill, agreed to pursue the construction of a pergola or other type structure at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse in the woman’s memory.

“When Lindsay passed away, it was in the middle of the COVID pandemic, so the family didn’t have that public support necessarily in a way that people traditionally receive it,” McBride said. “So we wanted to plan this memorial and dedication ceremony ... It will be a great way to honor her.”

Though McBride, who began in her position in December 2020 - also during the pandemic - didn’t get the pleasure of working with Lookabill, she said she has heard much about the woman, who is remembered as an advocate for the children and families that she worked with in guardianship, adoption and other juvenile law cases.

“I’ve heard so many amazing stories from the people who worked with her, our volunteers, our board members and others involved in the court system,” she said. “I’ve read through some of her reports and people constantly say she was a zealous advocate for children, and (from her reports), that is completely accurate.”

At the courthouse, county maintenance and area construction workers have installed a pergola that will serve as a memorial to Lookabill. Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved the gazebo to be between the courthouse and the administration building, which was chosen to be a place for families, mediators and others to come together outside of the courthouse. Some finishing touches have been being made in recent weeks for it to be ready for Monday’s dedication and remembrance.

“We felt that something in the middle of those two buildings really would encompass all that Lindsay stood for, giving people an opportunity to come together, work out and discuss their problems outside of the courthouse. It’s really a gathering place for people to just be in a kind, maybe a less intimidating environment than a courtroom, for some of those discussions,” McBride said.

During the memorial and dedication ceremony, 12th Judicial District Judge James Worden, based in Scotts Bluff County, will speak, in addition to former CASA director Andrea Rein. Lookabill’s father, Paul, and husband are also expected to speak and people who want to share memories or other offerings will also be able to do so. Those remembering Lookabill are also encouraged to share their own memories at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LindsayL or they can complete a “Share a Memory” card during the event.

People who are interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP as refreshments will be served, McBride said. However, anyone is welcome to attend.

Donations from Anderson and Shaw Construction, Aulick Construction, Martin Brandt, and others have helped with the construction project for the pergola and the planned remembrance.

