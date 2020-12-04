Local author, Jody Lamp, talks Nebraska history

Nebraska’s rich history of agriculture will be on display Saturday, Dec. 5 at Marketplace and Company in Mitchell. Author and public speaker Jody Lamp will be doing a signing for her 2017 book “A History of Nebraska Agriculture: A Life Worth Living.”
Lamp said she had been speaking with Mindy Petersen, owner of Marketplace and Co, for a little while before COVID-19 hit about doing some kind of event. Lamp said Petersen has a strong belief in supporting locally sourced goods and products.
“So, Mindy — the owner of the marketplace — was very excited when she saw the book because she really wants to support local history as well,” she said.
Originally, they were planning to do something more along the lines of dinner and a movie event with Lamp’s 2019 documentary called “Born to Rein.” But when COVID-19 hit, they decided to dial the event back and turn it into a book signing of the book out of which the documentary was born. Lamp said they plan to have the documentary playing in the background in some way as well.
The book chronicles different stories throughout the state of Nebraska and their impact on agriculture not only in the state, but also in the nation and the world. She said western Nebraska’s dry edible bean industry is the largest in the nation, and it feeds other countries that don’t have access to other sources of protein.
“Western Nebraska and the whole state should be so very proud of what they do,” she said. “Not only in our own agriculture circles here, but how we are an international player … in feeding the world.”
Lamp took on this passion project back in 2009-2010 when she began to research her office at the time, which was located at the Billings Livestock Commission in Montana. She learned that Billings livestock actually was founded in Grand Island, Nebraska, and at one point, was the world’s largest horse and mule market.
Lamp said she loves history and always needs context, so her constant question of why sent her on a hunt to dig up nearly forgotten agricultural stories.
“We hear stories all the time as we’re traveling, and yet you would go into a community — I see here, how many communities are not embracing their agricultural history and using it to promote tourism?” she said. “If it was not for agriculture, we could not even sustain this area."
For Lamp, history is important, and as she and Petersen discussed a few days before the book signing, understanding the past helps us prepare for the future. The book signing will give people the opportunity to learn more about Nebraska agricultural history and get to know a “quaint” local restaurant and shop in a 96-year-old building with a history of its own.
It’s comfortable and it’s quaint and it’s cozy, and you just feel like you’re at home,” Lamp said about the Marketplace. “If they’ve never been to the Marketplace, I’d encourage them to come out and just check it out.”
The book signing will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. It will kick off a series of December events at the Marketplace and Co. The schedule of events is as follows:
Every Friday – Wine and cheese boards
Dec. 12 – Cookies with Santa
Dec. 18 – Wine tasting and wine sale
Dec. 20-24 – Chef Event Specials
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve at the Market
