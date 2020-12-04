Local author, Jody Lamp, talks Nebraska history

“Western Nebraska and the whole state should be so very proud of what they do,” she said. “Not only in our own agriculture circles here, but how we are an international player … in feeding the world.”

Lamp took on this passion project back in 2009-2010 when she began to research her office at the time, which was located at the Billings Livestock Commission in Montana. She learned that Billings livestock actually was founded in Grand Island, Nebraska, and at one point, was the world’s largest horse and mule market.

Lamp said she loves history and always needs context, so her constant question of why sent her on a hunt to dig up nearly forgotten agricultural stories.

“We hear stories all the time as we’re traveling, and yet you would go into a community — I see here, how many communities are not embracing their agricultural history and using it to promote tourism?” she said. “If it was not for agriculture, we could not even sustain this area."