Local author releases first book in new children’s series

When an old typewriter types a question to you, the only natural thing to do is to write back an answer. At least, that’s what Cat did in local author Lauri Matisse’s latest book “The Music on the Water,” the first book in the “Cat’s Curious Capers” series.
Matisse, who was born in Los Angeles, grew up in Scottsbluff and moved away for her career in architecture design, has recently released her latest book, which is also her first children’s novel. She published the book shortly before moving back to Scottsbluff to help reopen Prairie Studio on Broadway.
The book is about a curious 11-year-old inventor who discovers a typewriter in her new “creep-a-zoid” opera house in Maine that ends up transporting her back to Nebraska in 1888. The book chronicles her adventure as she learns more about Nebraska and the stories of people of that time period.
“I had a character in mind and I had a title in mind, and that’s about it,” Matisse said. “It was like a book that I let the character take me where she wanted to go. I had never really done that before.”
Matisse said her best review of the book so far came from a 10-year-old girl who lived in her apartment complex in Arkansas.
“She was reading Harry Potter and then put it down when her dad gave her my book, and then she said to her dad, ‘This is way better than Harry Potter!’” Matisse said.
While Matisse considers herself a writer first, she has experience in many different art forms, having even hosted a gallery called “Mystik Earth” at the West Nebraska Arts Center over three years ago. And of course, she has her architecture design business.
“I only had one job out of college because you have to work for a firm for four years before you can be an architect, and then after that I only had one other corporate job that I worked six months,” she said. “I’ve been able to support myself and my kids on my creative ability…when I wasn’t doing architecture I was selling art; when I wasn’t selling art, I was selling books. I’m always creating and making money with my creativity.”
Matisse has published four inspirational books and two children’s books. “The Music on the Water” is Matisse’s first children’s novel geared toward grades 3-6, and she plans to continue Cats Curious Capers as a series.
Her books, along with her artwork, can be purchased online at evesmemoirs.com or at Prairie Studio in Scottsbluff.
Prairie Studio is an art, book and gift shop in the former Cat’s Meow building, which was run by Matisse’s mother Bunni Slater. Prairie Studio was opened by Matisse’s brother-in-law to bring the building back into the family after it was run by Tom and Susan Perkins as a coffee shop and art gallery called Wow! for a few years.
The shop contains many used books as well as different types of artwork from different members of Matisse’s family, including some prints and candles by her daughter. The space at 1515 Broadway will also serve as a place for Matisse to meet with clients for her architectural work.
Prairie Studio will be re-opening on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which time Matisse will be signing copies of her latest book. The first five guests to arrive will receive a free copy of “Cat’s Curious Capers.” Prairie Studio will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through the New Year.
