Local businesses aim to accommodate students’ schedules during the school year

When school starts up in the fall, students with jobs refocus their priorities to their academics. For the local businesses employing them, this requires working around the school day, something they have become well-equipped to handle.
Lora and Neal Blomenkamp are the franchisees of four Runza restaurants throughout the Panhandle. They have around 85 employees working between these locations, half of whom are high school students with an additional 10% enrolled in college.
“We do shift around students’ schedules when school starts,” Lora Blomenkamp said in an email interview. “Many are involved in sports, clubs, church activities, homework, etc.”
She said the Runzas schedule shorter shifts a few times per week on days that work best for the students. Such flexible scheduling is among the key points that brings in student workers, who often refer the job to their friends or siblings.
“We have to be very flexible with busy kids — it needs to be a nice balance,” Blomenkamp said. “The schedules that we make can get quite challenging when the kids are so busy. Communication is key with this.”
She said her restaurants hire with the intent of having employees work year-round instead of having seasonal positions. Oftentimes, when businesses hire student workers, it’s the beginning of a job that can last far beyond just a single summer or school year.
Taco Town owner Justin Dedic said, “We’ve been fortunate with high school kids that we tend to pick them up and they stay with us throughout the entirety of high school. ...We don’t have a crystal ball, but you always hope they’re there for a two- or three-year commitment.” Currently, three of Taco Town’s 12 staff members are students. Some employees have started in high school and worked for the full eight years he has owned the establishment.
To accommodate for the school year, Dedic starts students’ shifts at 4 p.m. in the fall, compared to 3 p.m. in the summer. He offers at least two days off per week, plus time to watch football games or attend other activities.
Even the area’s newest businesses know the importance of flexibility in a student worker’s schedule.
Amanda Gealy, owner of Yoshi’s Premium Frozen Yogurt, which opened Wednesday, said, “It gets a little tricky at times to accommodate everybody, but we try really hard to do that ... it’s important to me as a parent and as a business owner.”
Of the 14 workers Gealy employs, two are college students and the rest are in high school.
Celest Montgomery, a freshman at Western Nebraska Community College, worked alongside Gealy for the first shift. Gealy said Montgomery was one of the store’s “daytimers,” whose online asynchronous classes allow her to work the hours high school students cannot.
“Personally, I know everybody who works here, and working here doesn’t feel like you’re ‘at work,’” Montgomery said. “It’s a fun environment.”
The reason Gealy hired so many high schoolers, she said, was both to create that fun, outgoing atmosphere, and to provide them with an opportunity to both work and manage their school activities. When students in fall athletics have events right after school, she will schedule them for the later evening shifts. The current after-school afternoon shifts are staffed by students in winter sports, who will swap hours with those in fall athletics when the seasons change.
It’s a way for the business to ensure each student is able to both work and participate in the events they need to.
“I don’t want to overwork them,” Gealy said. “School and athletics will always come before work.”