Local businesses aim to accommodate students’ schedules during the school year

When school starts up in the fall, students with jobs refocus their priorities to their academics. For the local businesses employing them, this requires working around the school day, something they have become well-equipped to handle.

Lora and Neal Blomenkamp are the franchisees of four Runza restaurants throughout the Panhandle. They have around 85 employees working between these locations, half of whom are high school students with an additional 10% enrolled in college.

“We do shift around students’ schedules when school starts,” Lora Blomenkamp said in an email interview. “Many are involved in sports, clubs, church activities, homework, etc.”

She said the Runzas schedule shorter shifts a few times per week on days that work best for the students. Such flexible scheduling is among the key points that brings in student workers, who often refer the job to their friends or siblings.

“We have to be very flexible with busy kids — it needs to be a nice balance,” Blomenkamp said. “The schedules that we make can get quite challenging when the kids are so busy. Communication is key with this.”