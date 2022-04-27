Local businesses take a stroll at lunch to celebrate National Walk at Lunch Day Wednesday

Employees from various businesses in the area made the trip to YMCA Trails West Camp or took a stroll around their block for National Walk at Lunch Day, on Wednesday, April 27.

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at YMCA Trails West Camp to promote a healthy lifestyle that incorporates walking. The featured speaker, Panhandle Public Health District wellness coordinator Nicole Berosek spoke about the importance of daily exercise, which can be as simple as a 30-minute walk at lunch.

“We had a presentation on physical activity and mental health and how exercise can help us in everyday life and encourage us to be healthier,” she said. “So we’re just all getting out and walking, enjoying this beautiful day.”

Berosek said that walking is a great way to incorporate health and wellness into one’s life because of how easy it is.

“It’s just an activity that is easy, accessible,” she said. “You can do (it) from your work site too, so that makes it very helpful.”

Roughly 17 individuals from various businesses in the Scottsbluff/Gering area attended the luncheon and walk at Trails West Camp Wednesday, including employees of CAPstone.

Participating in National Walk at Lunch Day is an annual tradition for CAPstone, employees Sylvia Lopez and Karol Garduno told the Star-Herald.

“We always do the Walk at Lunch, so (it’s) just kind of an agency event,” Garduno said.

They said that their supervisors and leaders at CAPstone have a culture that values health and wellness, which has helped them to value it, too. Walking, especially, has proven to help in a lot of different aspects of life, they said.

“It’s important for overall health — I mean, physical, emotional, psychological, all of those things. Walking helps get you out and breathing, and just gives you a little break when your body probably needs it the most.”

Lopez said, “It’s a good de-stresser, so you get some time to yourself.”

Berosek said she is glad to see that so many businesses like CAPstone care about the well-being of their employees and are willing to give them the time they need to take care of themselves.

“I’m just thankful that organizations are willing to let their employees take a break and get out and exercise,” she said. “And, it just shows that the importance of walking, number one, but the Panhandle organizations really care about their employees.”

