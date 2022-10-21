Local businesswomen help, encourage each other through BPW groups

Being a key player in a business enterprise, large or small, can be a difficult task. Working women in the Panhandle can meet with others for friendship, guidance and encouragement in a local Business and Professional Women (BPW) group.

The Scottsbluff area is home to two BPW organizations, both of which meet monthly. The Panhandle BPW meets during the afternoons. The Monument BPW meets in the evenings. Both groups once again celebrated National Business Women’s Week during the third week in October this year.

Mary Winn has been part of the Monument BPW for around 38 years. The former Gering High School teacher is in her third “go around” as its president.

“BPW is all about women helping women. We do that through various ways. One of the things we do is we have a program every month to increase awareness about things going on in our community and also find out about needs in the community,” Winn said.

Lisa Peden, president of the Panhandle BPW, has been involved with the group for more than a decade. Members of the organization are longtime supporters of her workplace at the DOVES Program, and she had the opportunity to learn more about them.

“We’re really there to support working women (and) promote the causes that affect working women,” she said of the organization.

Winn said the two local groups are among the most active in Nebraska. According to Peden, the Panhandle group is the largest in the state with an estimated 40 members.

Networking is an important aspect of what BPW groups provide.

“I am constantly learning more about our community through the programs we have. It’s amazing how much is going on here that many of us don’t know about,” Winn said.

Peden shared the sentiment, adding that women in one field can get to know what it’s like in other fields through conversations with their peers.

“I think the best part of being involved … is just having the opportunity to get to know other working women in the community. Sometimes we’re very specialized in our own fields. If I work in nonprofits, I’m only meeting other women in nonprofits … but with Panhandle (BPW), you have women from all these types of employment coming together and learning from each other,” she said.

Even if a member is retired, being part of a BPW group means they can still have their finger on the pulse of where they live.

“I like where we are with the Monument group,” Monument BPW awards chair Ally Berggren said. “I feel like we’re reinvigorating and growing, and we’ve got some new membership that are really fantastic women and a huge asset to our community.”

Berggren has been part of the Monument BPW organization for a year now, ever since she was named its Woman of the Year for 2021. She said joining the group has helped her showcase the talents and dedication of some incredible people in the community.

The Monument and Panhandle groups both have two annual awards given to deserving local women. Woman of the Year awards go to those who are invested in the community and live up to the groups’ goals of helping other women.

Young Careerist awards are for businesswomen younger than 35 with both outstanding business acumen and who have made significant contributions to the community.

Both groups provide Employer of the Year awards for both small and large businesses as well.

“We really seek to recognize the businesses that are really promoting women in the workplace who are offering benefits to women working,” Peden said.

Every year, the Monument BPW also awards two $500 scholarships to high school seniors. In the last few years they’ve opened the scholarships up to boys as well as girls — often but not always the sons of businesswomen.

The Panhandle BPW awards between one and four $1,000 scholarships to nontraditional college students who are either attending Panhandle schools or are Panhandle residents. Its Sip & Shop Showcase at the Weborg 21 Centre on Oct. 29 is primarily a fundraiser for those scholarships.