Local children share their Christmas wishes to the North Pole

Santa my name is Miles and for Christmas would like a better brother and sister.

Dear Santa, I hope you have a great Christmas and a happy New Years! -Alyssa

I would like to stop world hunger, a iphone 13, shoes and PS5.

Dear Santa, Please give me a tree for Christmas this year. I would also like some squishes under the tree. Just bring me lots of presents. Surprise me. From Kendrick.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a box of pokemon cards. Thank you.

I want chapter books and science experiments. Love Amberly

Dear Santa, This is Destiny I know I am 13 years old but I would like it if you would give my family everything they want and more. They deserve everything. Thanks Santa. Sincerely, Destiny

Dear Santa, I wish for a nintendo switch for Christmas oh one more thing I wish for an electric-scoooter. From Kayla

Dear Santa, I would like a computer for Christmas! -Madelynn

Dear Santa I want

1. Highheels