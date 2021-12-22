 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Community Action Health Center
Local children share their Christmas wishes to the North Pole
0 comments
top story

Local children share their Christmas wishes to the North Pole

  • 0

Santa my name is Miles and for Christmas would like a better brother and sister.

Dear Santa, I hope you have a great Christmas and a happy New Years! -Alyssa

I would like to stop world hunger, a iphone 13, shoes and PS5.

Dear Santa, Please give me a tree for Christmas this year. I would also like some squishes under the tree. Just bring me lots of presents. Surprise me. From Kendrick.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a box of pokemon cards. Thank you.

I want chapter books and science experiments. Love Amberly

Dear Santa, This is Destiny I know I am 13 years old but I would like it if you would give my family everything they want and more. They deserve everything. Thanks Santa. Sincerely, Destiny

Dear Santa, I wish for a nintendo switch for Christmas oh one more thing I wish for an electric-scoooter. From Kayla

Dear Santa, I would like a computer for Christmas! -Madelynn

Dear Santa I want

1. Highheels

2. Rainbow high doll

3. Polly pocket

4. Barbie clothes

To Santa. Please bring Parker micro toys.

To: Santa

Dear Santa. I wish that my mom and dad can have a Happy Christmas.

From: Ieyla

Dear Santa, I want a globe for Christmas, and a baby that is my own special. Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa, Could you get me a ghost busters video game Jurassic park lego video game a Tom brady and a Teddy Brigewater football cards, skateboard, fishing lures, a gaming setup, cloths, socks, sled, greenday records, nature survival kit, modeles, a photo of you and your workshop with all the elfs working, a photo of rudolph if he exists, a reindeers antler if you can, fidgets, workout equitment, a hand ritten note just from you, and a nintendo switch.

with Love, Theodore

Dear Santa,

all I want is a LoL huge house

a Gaddy bollhouse

a sribhall srudde

a go glam

a sewing set

a garden toy set

a high school lago set

a toy from zyamna

Love, Zyanna

Santa

Farm semi and fire truck and ambulance.

Merry Christmas

Rhys, 4-years-old

thank you Santa

Empire state bilding lego set please and tak you

Lava Lamp pleas and tank you

Braxton

To: Santa

From: BriDgEt

dear Santa, could you get me nintendo switch slipper,s gaming chair fingernaiL set More BarBies, Poppets. Love Bridget

HO HO HO!

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a camera and some jewlery and some new clothes and shoes

From Sahraya

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a big dinosaur and a squishy space man guy.

From, Bubba

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GHS principal placed on leave
Education

GHS principal placed on leave

  • Updated

Gering High School Principal Rocky Schneider was placed on administrative leave on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a letter that was sent out to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News