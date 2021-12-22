Local children share their Christmas wishes to the North Pole

Santa my name is Miles and for Christmas would like a better brother and sister.
Dear Santa, I hope you have a great Christmas and a happy New Years! -Alyssa
I would like to stop world hunger, a iphone 13, shoes and PS5.
Dear Santa, Please give me a tree for Christmas this year. I would also like some squishes under the tree. Just bring me lots of presents. Surprise me. From Kendrick.
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a box of pokemon cards. Thank you.
I want chapter books and science experiments. Love Amberly
Dear Santa, This is Destiny I know I am 13 years old but I would like it if you would give my family everything they want and more. They deserve everything. Thanks Santa. Sincerely, Destiny
Dear Santa, I wish for a nintendo switch for Christmas oh one more thing I wish for an electric-scoooter. From Kayla
Dear Santa, I would like a computer for Christmas! -Madelynn
Dear Santa I want
1. Highheels
2. Rainbow high doll
3. Polly pocket
4. Barbie clothes
To Santa. Please bring Parker micro toys.
To: Santa
Dear Santa. I wish that my mom and dad can have a Happy Christmas.
From: Ieyla
Dear Santa, I want a globe for Christmas, and a baby that is my own special. Love, Scarlett
Dear Santa, Could you get me a ghost busters video game Jurassic park lego video game a Tom brady and a Teddy Brigewater football cards, skateboard, fishing lures, a gaming setup, cloths, socks, sled, greenday records, nature survival kit, modeles, a photo of you and your workshop with all the elfs working, a photo of rudolph if he exists, a reindeers antler if you can, fidgets, workout equitment, a hand ritten note just from you, and a nintendo switch.
with Love, Theodore
Dear Santa,
all I want is a LoL huge house
a Gaddy bollhouse
a sribhall srudde
a go glam
a sewing set
a garden toy set
a high school lago set
a toy from zyamna
Love, Zyanna
Santa
Farm semi and fire truck and ambulance.
Merry Christmas
Rhys, 4-years-old
thank you Santa
Empire state bilding lego set please and tak you
Lava Lamp pleas and tank you
Braxton
To: Santa
From: BriDgEt
dear Santa, could you get me nintendo switch slipper,s gaming chair fingernaiL set More BarBies, Poppets. Love Bridget
HO HO HO!
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a camera and some jewlery and some new clothes and shoes
From Sahraya
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a big dinosaur and a squishy space man guy.
From, Bubba