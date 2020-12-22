Local church brings the Nativity scene to life

Baby Jesus will find a stable in Gering on Christmas Eve this year as Gering United Methodist Church hosts its first Living Nativity Christmas Eve service.

Performed by the church’s youth, the Living Nativity service will incorporate the story of Jesus Christ’s birth in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve. A narrator will read the story while music is used to transition from scene to scene. Youth will act out the characters of Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds and wisemen. Knox Smith, who will play a shepherd in the scene, will even be bringing his pony, Bonnie, to be a part of the enactment.

Pastor Seth Leypoldt said they decided to do this in place of their usual Christmas Eve service because he felt it was a safer alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re outside. It’s going to be cold — everyone’s going to be dressed in protective gear,” he said. “You’re kind of hanging out with your family, not in a crowd.”

While Leypoldt had wanted to do the Living Nativity activity for a while, he hadn’t planned the first time being because of a pandemic. Leypoldt had the script from when he had been a pastor at a church in Chadron. When he moved to Gering in 2015, he brought the script with him.