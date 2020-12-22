Local church brings the Nativity scene to life

Baby Jesus will find a stable in Gering on Christmas Eve this year as Gering United Methodist Church hosts its first Living Nativity Christmas Eve service.
Performed by the church’s youth, the Living Nativity service will incorporate the story of Jesus Christ’s birth in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve. A narrator will read the story while music is used to transition from scene to scene. Youth will act out the characters of Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds and wisemen. Knox Smith, who will play a shepherd in the scene, will even be bringing his pony, Bonnie, to be a part of the enactment.
Pastor Seth Leypoldt said they decided to do this in place of their usual Christmas Eve service because he felt it was a safer alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re outside. It’s going to be cold — everyone’s going to be dressed in protective gear,” he said. “You’re kind of hanging out with your family, not in a crowd.”
While Leypoldt had wanted to do the Living Nativity activity for a while, he hadn’t planned the first time being because of a pandemic. Leypoldt had the script from when he had been a pastor at a church in Chadron. When he moved to Gering in 2015, he brought the script with him.
“I always wanted to do this, because it was such a neat opportunity up there (in Chadron). … But so, coming down here, it never quite worked out,” he said. “This year, we were really examining everything with the pandemic. … There was a strong desire to at least do something here at this location … but we couldn’t quite figure out what (because of) a lot of restrictions and I kind of had this in my back pocket.”
Something that Gering United Methodist Church will do differently than what Leypoldt has done in Chadron is after the enactment, members of the church will hand out glowsticks to all those in attendance and everyone will sing one verse of "Silent Night." Then they’ll hand out bags of Christmas cookies as people leave.
Leypoldt said he hopes that there will be a good turnout this year and that they will have the opportunity to do it in years to come, but perhaps not necessarily in place of the Christmas Eve service.
“It would be nice,” he said. “I could see folks really coming together and doing this for the future.”
The Living Nativity service will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 at Gering United Methodist Church. Leypoldt got permission from the city to block off a section of O Street, which will allow more parking space for those who might want to watch from their cars. There will also be a special collection that evening to Gering United Methodist Church’s sister church of Centro Alabanza, which has been struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.