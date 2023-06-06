The Scottsbluf Seventh Day Adventist church will host a concert featuring The King's Herald on Sunday, June 11.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the church, 3102 Ave. D.
Admission is free.
The Scottsbluf Seventh Day Adventist church will host a concert featuring The King's Herald on Sunday, June 11.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the church, 3102 Ave. D.
Admission is free.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
What is old is being made new again as a Scottsbluff couple redevelops a downtown property.
Though it may seem this project started in October 2022, discussion and planning for the plaza started in August 2010.
Friends and family of four Panhandle ladies will be keeping an eye toward North Platte this week as the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Teen p…
HARRISON — Darrell Red Cloud, great-great-grandson of the legendary Chief Red Cloud of the Lakota, will be erecting two hand-painted tipis at …
Another day with scattered showers and storms across Nebraska. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding can't be ruled out in the western half of the…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.