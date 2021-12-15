Local church hosting free meal, Christmas program

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Chuck Wagon Church will be serving up a free soup supper and Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The program will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the church, located at 522 E. Overland.

The program will feature holiday special music by Azucar and First Love, plus a Christmas puppet show. Puppets will perform the musical, “The King and Me.”

Invite all your friends and family. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the program and the free buffet of delicious soups.

For information, call 308-641-8567.