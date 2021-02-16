Local church looks for snapshot of Lent each day of season

Every word for every day of Lent is posted on First Presbyterian Church’s website, www.scottsbluffpres.org. Fiet said some of the words are easier to capture while others might take a little more creativity.

“A lot of people don’t think that they’re creative, and so, the thought of having to draw something or write something is very intimidating for some people. But when people realize, all I need to do is take a picture of what I see … It’s been very inspiring for people,” she said. “It’s been really personally inspiring to me to see the way that people in our church think about the words and how they are changing their lives.”

The Lenten Snapshots idea has become popular over the past couple of years, having even been picked up by a few churches in Colorado, Fiet said. Church members have been sharing the idea with family members in other parts of the state and country, who have begun participating too.

First Presbyterian Church has a Lenten Snapshots 2021 Facebook group linked to their Facebook page for anyone who would like to join in the project and share some of their unique reflections. Fiet also asks that those who want to share their projects use the #LentenSnapshots2021.