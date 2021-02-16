Local church looks for snapshot of Lent each day of season

The 2021 Lenten season is just around the corner with Ash Wednesday coming up Feb. 17. Many area churches are preparing their congregations to observe the 40-day period, which is a time used to reflect and prepare for Easter. At First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff, they’ll be doing a project called Lenten Snapshots.
Pastor April Fiet said the idea emerged at their church in 2017 as another way for people to participate in and observe Lent. The church provides its congregation with a word each day to reflect on, and everyone can choose how exactly they’d like to reflect. It can be by taking a photo, drawing a picture, writing a journal entry or just thinking about the word and what it means to them on that specific day.
“We started Lenten Snapshots a couple of years ago as a way to give people a way to experience Lent, just a little bit every day for the 40 days of Lent,” Fiet said. “Not everybody is able to fast or feels called to fast, so Lenten Snapshots is a way to be intentional about Lent and get creative.”
Fiet said she and her husband Jeff, another pastor at First Presbyterian, choose words that coincide with the theme the church has for Lent. This year, their theme is “Love is the Way,” and the first word of the season will be “love.”
“Typically Ash Wednesday is a day where we think about how short our lives are, but we’ve had a lot of that this year; 2020 was really every day we thought about how short our lives are,” Fiet said. “And so this year, we’re really focusing on the hope that we have, which is the love of God.”
Every word for every day of Lent is posted on First Presbyterian Church’s website, www.scottsbluffpres.org. Fiet said some of the words are easier to capture while others might take a little more creativity.
“A lot of people don’t think that they’re creative, and so, the thought of having to draw something or write something is very intimidating for some people. But when people realize, all I need to do is take a picture of what I see … It’s been very inspiring for people,” she said. “It’s been really personally inspiring to me to see the way that people in our church think about the words and how they are changing their lives.”
The Lenten Snapshots idea has become popular over the past couple of years, having even been picked up by a few churches in Colorado, Fiet said. Church members have been sharing the idea with family members in other parts of the state and country, who have begun participating too.
First Presbyterian Church has a Lenten Snapshots 2021 Facebook group linked to their Facebook page for anyone who would like to join in the project and share some of their unique reflections. Fiet also asks that those who want to share their projects use the #LentenSnapshots2021.
“It was really exciting to me when a family member in Illinois is doing it and then a church in Colorado is doing it and oh, someone in Montana is doing it,” she said. “It’s just really fun to see how far it goes.”