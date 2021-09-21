 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local church offering series on grief
0 comments

Local church offering series on grief

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GERING - Christ the King Catholic Church will be offering “The Journey of Grief” program in October and November.

The “Journey of Grief” is a seven session program designed to aid the healing process of grief. Meetings will include information and discussion.

Discussion will be based on Doug Manning’s video series, “The Journey of Grief.” His presentation about the grief journey is captured in a personal way with practical advice. Sit with others who are grieving as he discusses the elements of the grief experience, the important aspects of a healthy approach to grieving and what grief companions can do to be a helpful part of the journey.

Sessions will be held each Sunday in October, beginning Oct. 3, and in November, ending on Nov. 21, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 18th & N Street.

Attendees are asked to come to the west doors of the education center and face masks will be available.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff man accused of rape
Crime

Scottsbluff man accused of rape

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man after neighbors reporting hearing a woman screaming and police discovered a woman who reported h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News