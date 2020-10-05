Local churches bless pets on St. Francis' Feast Day

Barks, growls and a few clucks sounded through Centennial Park on Sunday morning as people gathered their pets to be blessed in honor of St. Francis’ Feast Day, which is Oct. 4.

“People remember him (St. Francis) for his loving nature and (believing) creation ought to be revered because God created it,” Father Mark Selvey, lead pastor at St. Francis Episcopal Church, said. “Really, that’s the least of what he really did, but that’s how we remember him.”

Selvey explained during the blessing service that St. Francis’ father took away his inheritance because he was too generous — he kept giving too much money away. Francis gave up a life of luxury to work among the poor, Selvey said, and even started three different religious orders.

“When’s the last time generosity ever got you in trouble?” he asked, rhetorically. “When’s the last time you gave away so much that people got mad at you?”

Still, he said, most people remember St. Francis for his love and appreciation of nature, which is why every year for the past 10 years or so, St. Francis Episcopal Church does a pet blessing around his Feast Day.