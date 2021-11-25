Local craft vendors, business owners share how the pandemic launched their careers

“I learned how to do that in school and the love for it just continued,” she said. “I always told myself one day that I would want to start a business doing beadwork, doing different kinds of beadwork, offering people affordable, beaded jewelry, and making it possible for everybody to have something customized, and within their price range.”

However, it was really just a hobby she could only pick up from time to time, in between all the life events of schooling, marriage and children. It was difficult for her to find time to fully dedicate to her craft.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then the pandemic hit.

“I finally said, ‘OK, I’m going to take advantage of this time and actually go for it, take that jump, take that next step,’” Patterson said.

It was a bit of a rocky start at first, but once the 2020 holiday season came around, her business really started to take off.

“That was kind of the kickoff of holiday season. People are wanting jewelry to put in stocking stuffers and wanting lanyards for their teacher friends or family,” she said. “…Once I finally got that name out there during that first holiday season through the pandemic, then it really started to take off.”