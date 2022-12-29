Local departments remind residents of fireworks ordinances

The Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments are reminding residents of ordinances regarding the use of fireworks in New Year celebrations.

As part of the New Year celebration, City Ordinance 8-1-29 allows for the sale of fireworks starting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 29 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. Fireworks may be discharged beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ending at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Please keep the following ordinances in mind while celebrating:

— Ordinance 15-1-13: Possession and discharge of fireworks in City Parks is prohibited.

— Nebraska Revised Statute 28-1242: It shall be unlawful for any person to throw a firecracker, or any object which explodes upon contact with another object, from or into a motor vehicle; on to any street, highway, or sidewalk; at or near any person; into any building; or into or at any group of persons.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Scottsbluff Police Department at 308-630-6262 or the Fire Prevention Officer at 308-630-6227.