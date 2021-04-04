Local dog handler performs for more than just the judges

About 11 years ago, Jerry Fegler, of Bayard, was in the market for a new best friend.

He hadn’t had a dog in a while, but he had a sudden urge to get one. He particularly liked Lassie, so, originally, he was thinking a rough collie. Or maybe a German shepherd.

However, his mind changed when he encountered the Belgian Tervuren breed at the Scottsbluff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show that year.

“I walked around the dog show and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just look at those kinds of dogs (rough collies),’” he said. “I walk around the corner, and there’s these people that have these Belgian Tervuren dogs right there in front of me. And I thought, ‘Yeah, those are cool.’ These people, they’re from Colorado, they just offered to let me hang out with them for the day.”

When the day was over, the couple gave him the name of a breeder in eastern Nebraska, and he eventually met his current dog, Faith.

“I had two goals in mind when I wanted to get a dog again. One of them was to try to have a dog that I could train to do all the neat things that Lassie could do, and then the other one that was very important to me was having a dog that I could actually visit people with,” he said. “Those are my two goals, and as it turned out, personality was perfect.”