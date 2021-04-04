Local dog handler performs for more than just the judges

About 11 years ago, Jerry Fegler, of Bayard, was in the market for a new best friend.
He hadn’t had a dog in a while, but he had a sudden urge to get one. He particularly liked Lassie, so, originally, he was thinking a rough collie. Or maybe a German shepherd.
However, his mind changed when he encountered the Belgian Tervuren breed at the Scottsbluff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show that year.
“I walked around the dog show and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just look at those kinds of dogs (rough collies),’” he said. “I walk around the corner, and there’s these people that have these Belgian Tervuren dogs right there in front of me. And I thought, ‘Yeah, those are cool.’ These people, they’re from Colorado, they just offered to let me hang out with them for the day.”
When the day was over, the couple gave him the name of a breeder in eastern Nebraska, and he eventually met his current dog, Faith.
“I had two goals in mind when I wanted to get a dog again. One of them was to try to have a dog that I could train to do all the neat things that Lassie could do, and then the other one that was very important to me was having a dog that I could actually visit people with,” he said. “Those are my two goals, and as it turned out, personality was perfect.”
Fegler wasn’t necessarily thinking about doing dog shows at that time. He had something else in mind for his four-legged friend.
“(We) began a kind of a nursing home ministry if you were to call it that,” he said.
Of course, with as an intelligent a dog as Faith, her breeder mentioned to Fegler that he might try some dog shows with her, particularly in an event called Rally.
Rally is a dog show competition in which there is a course with 10-15 signs that the dog and handler go through, doing whatever the sign tells them to do. It can be anything from sitting to walking around the handler. Fegler said it has to be very precise.
At first, he didn’t think much of it, but eventually he and Faith gave it a try.
They loved it.
They began with the very basic AKC canine good citizenship and aced it right away. That’s when the two started trying their hands — and paws — at Rally.
Fegler said a lady in Torrington helped them train and get prepared for their first competition, and they competed at the 2017 Scottsbluff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show. They aced it again.
“Faith is incredibly intelligent, and the Rally thing, it was a good fit for us,” he said.
Since then, Fegler and Faith have traveled to many a dog show, to the point where nearly-14-year-old Faith is working toward her Masters level of Rally, the highest ranking a dog can earn.
Fegler explained that every time you reach a certain level, more initials get added on to the dog’s legal name. Faith’s legal name is actually MAJICs Heart of Fire at Alpine, but when you add all her titles, she becomes CH MAJICs Heart of Fire at Alpine RE THD.
All of those initials indicate Faith’s success in Rally; all except the last three at the end, which indicate that she is a therapy dog.
Fegler went through the tedious process of registering Faith as a therapy dog, specifically for the nursing home ministry he began at the very beginning of their relationship.
“That’s probably the most important thing we’ve ever done together,” Fegler said.
The ministry, as he called it, began as visits every two weeks to Heritage Estates for his aunt who loved dogs. Bringing Faith along always cheered her up, and many of the other residents who got to experience the intelligent dog as well.
When Fegler’s aunt died, the nursing home reached out and asked if he and Faith would still come visit the other residents. From there, Fegler and Faith have been traveling to various local nursing homes to brighten up the residents’ days.
“We’ve been around people on their deathbeds, and people that really were pretty much shut off and isolated and didn’t want to be around people,” he said. “As soon as you bring a dog in, it’s kind of like turning on a light bulb.”
Fegler said one resident he remembered in particular was having a really hard time adjusting to nursing home life and was often very cranky.
“The activities director or nurse would take us down the hallway and take us to some of the different rooms,” he said. “She says, ‘There’s …this lady in this room — her name is Dorothy — but we don’t want to go in there because she just hates everybody, hates being here. She hasn’t been here very long, just totally bitter and shuts everybody out,’”
Naturally, Fegler wanted to give Faith a try with her.
“We walk into the room, and I tell you, it was like turning on a light bulb. This lady (had a) total personality change,” he said. “The nurse with me, she says, ‘I can’t believe what’s going on here.’ She called some of the other nurses in and they took pictures. And they said, ‘I cannot believe this.’
“Unfortunately, Dorothy passed away a couple of weeks later, but the fact that we made someone’s last days better, that’s just priceless.”
Of course, doing in-person visits like that came to a halt last March when COVID-19 hit. But Fegler didn’t let that stop his ministry. He and Faith moved on to the next best thing: window visits.
“We actually go outside to visit the people through the window,” he said. “I’ll do some tricks from outside the window, and get her feet up on the window.”
For Fegler, all the stunts and tricks aren’t just for the dog show. As Fegler said so many times before, their nursing home ministry is the most important thing they do.
“The dog shows are fine and it’s neat to win titles and things like that,” he said. “But, no, the rewards (is in) doing something for those people in the nursing (homes).”