Local florists prep for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, chocolates, red hearts, all the fanfare — and if you need roses, there’s some options, even for the last minute for the weekend holiday.
“Valentine’s Day is definitely our busiest holiday because it’s a last-minute holiday,” Prairie Floral owner Tanya Cherry said at her Gering shop. “Everybody decides at the last-minute they need something, so it’s just a big rush.”
Cherry said the store is full on deliveries, with a scaled-down operation but welcome walk-ins on Friday.
Mary Smith owner of Blossom Shop in Scottsbluff said the store still have a few more open slots for delivery and is readying bouquets. She said deliveries are planned for Friday, Saturday and Monday. While the cold lingers, Smith said at least the roads are expected to be clear.
“Other parts of the country are dealing with a lot worse snow and cold than we are,” Smith said.
Local flower shops said they saw a trend toward mixed bouquets, rather than the “traditional” dozen red roses.
“We’re about 50/50,” Flowers on Broadway manager Shelby Sharp-Druckenmiller said Thursday.
Of course, it’s not just flowers. Some years the alternate bouquets — think stuffed animals, candy and balloons — prove more popular.
“It really depends on the year,” Cherry said. “One year we have a really good push with stuffed animals. And next year, we don’t. One yearm we do really good with balloons. And next year, we don’t.”
“You can’t plan, you just guess,” she said. “Hope you guess right.”
Sharp-Druckenmiller said the pandemic injected all sorts of uncertainty into the flower industry, with mass cancellations in events. She said this year’s holiday felt like a “gamble,” for flower shops, when there’s mixed data on sales for Valentine’s Day. Interestingly, 2020 was a record-breaking year for florists, until it wasn’t.
“It’s Thursday. And as odd as that sounds, it’s still early in the game,” she said. “It’s definitely a procrastination holiday.”
She said the staff are ready for the rush, making bouquets and deliveries for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The shop will be open both Saturday and a short time on Sunday.
“We have the flowers, we have the staff, and we’re ready,” Sharp-Druckenmiller said.
However, a longtime area tradition is sidelined due to the pandemic. Sugar Valley Singers, the local Barbershop Harmony Society chapter, will forgo its Valentine’s Day serenading, chocolates and roses this year, the first they’ve skipped in three decades.