Local florists prep for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, chocolates, red hearts, all the fanfare — and if you need roses, there’s some options, even for the last minute for the weekend holiday.

“Valentine’s Day is definitely our busiest holiday because it’s a last-minute holiday,” Prairie Floral owner Tanya Cherry said at her Gering shop. “Everybody decides at the last-minute they need something, so it’s just a big rush.”

Cherry said the store is full on deliveries, with a scaled-down operation but welcome walk-ins on Friday.

Mary Smith owner of Blossom Shop in Scottsbluff said the store still have a few more open slots for delivery and is readying bouquets. She said deliveries are planned for Friday, Saturday and Monday. While the cold lingers, Smith said at least the roads are expected to be clear.

“Other parts of the country are dealing with a lot worse snow and cold than we are,” Smith said.

Local flower shops said they saw a trend toward mixed bouquets, rather than the “traditional” dozen red roses.

“We’re about 50/50,” Flowers on Broadway manager Shelby Sharp-Druckenmiller said Thursday.