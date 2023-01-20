Local flower shop recommends placing Valentine's Day orders soon

As Valentine’s Day approaches, local flower shops are preparing for one of their busiest times of the year.

“I would say it’s the second busiest holiday of the year; Mother’s Day is the first,” said Shelby Sharp-Druckenmiller, owner of Shelby Lynn Floral Design. “It’s a rush, it’s a push, and there are a lot of last-minute orders.”

Flowers are likely the most iconic gift to give and receive on Valentine’s Day, and Sharp-Druckenmiller said that tradition is only part of the reason why they are the perfect present for loved ones.

“Flowers are actually a mood booster,” she explained. “Some people will say that they don’t last a long time, but some people just need some beauty in their lives for a couple of weeks. So not only is there a tradition that’s been around for a long time that flowers and roses are a part of, they also bring happiness to people.”

With little more than three weeks until Valentine’s Day, Sharp-Druckenmiller recommends that anyone interested in purchasing flowers for a loved one gets their order in as soon as possible. Her shop is even offering an incentive for those who plan ahead.

“We are already taking Valentine’s orders now,” she said. “The sooner you order, the better. It helps us prepare by knowing how much stuff to have and how many delivery drivers to have on hand. We also offer a delivery discount if you order before February 1.”

While many florists prefer their clients to be ready with specific requests for arrangements, Sharp-Druckenmiller said that she greatly enjoys being given the freedom to express her creativity in her work.

“I love creative liberty,” she said. “The majority of my clients let me just roll with it. I do have a lot of customers that prefer just a half dozen or dozen roses, and that’s perfectly fine. Most of them give me that freedom to design something, and those are my favorite to work on.”

There will be no shortage of options at Shelby Lynn this Valentine’s season. Sharp-Druckenmiller said that she’s ordering large amounts of premium flowers like hydrangeas, blue orchids, calla lilies, carnations, and much more.

“We’re going with some unique premium style flowers, so if anyone wants a mixed bouquet and they aren’t really fond of roses, there will be several other flowers to choose from,” she said.

Shelby Lynn Floral Design will accept orders as late as the day of, but like most small businesses, the shop benefits greatly from advance notice. There will also be various premade arrangements and gifts available in the store for last minute shoppers.

“We’ll have the cooler set up and ready to go with premade arrangements, we’ll have plushies, chocolate bars, and balloons as well to add on if they like that. If someone needs to just come in, grab something, and go, we’ll be ready for them,” said Sharp-Druckenmiller.

Shelby Lynn Floral Design has a large delivery radius in the area around Scottsbluff and Gering, including Morrill, Mitchell, Bayard, Bridgeport, and Banner County. Delivery fees are increased if the destination is in a rural area, and advance notice may be required in order to guarantee that a delivery driver is available.

Anyone interested in placing an order at Shelby Lynn Floral Design can call 308-981-2222, visit shelbylynnfloral.com, or stop by the shop in Hotel 21 & Co. at 2605 10th Street in Gering.