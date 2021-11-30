Local funeral chapel hosting holiday memorial service

SCOTTSBLUFF — Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel invites the community to an annual Service of Memorial to be held virtually on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The service will be held at 2 p.m. and people who have lost a loved one, regardless of where or when, can join Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel on its Facebook page for the reading of the names and placing of an ornament on the tree.
Please call in advance with the name, Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel, 308-632-4101; Gering Memorial Chapel, 308-436-5038; or Bridgeport Memorial Chapel, 308-262-0300.
You can also stop by any location and pick up your ornament the following week.