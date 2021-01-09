Local grocers reflect on hectic 2020

Toilet paper was one of the first things wiped from the shelves back in March and April when the coronavirus pandemic first hit Nebraska. It wasn’t long before other necessary grocery items followed suit.
While people were scrambling to stock up on groceries to hunker down for a nationwide lockdown, grocery store workers scrambled to keep up with the huge waves of customers.
“We ordered a truckload of toilet paper, that’s never been done in our history, before,” Fresh Foods co-owner Kerri Dishman said.
With restaurants closed and mouths to feed, the entire nation was relying on grocery stores, making their employees frontline workers during the pandemic. Workers at Fresh Foods and Main Street Market were no different. Longer hours, more shifts and all hands-on deck were required to keep the stores running as smoothly as possible during the huge rushes.
“It was a lot of backtracking, and trying to get stuff out as fast as we could was hard,” Elizabeth Willingham, front end supervisor at Main Street Market, said.
Front end manager Sheila Kaufman added, “We’ve had people from the main office, those people were coming over trying to help fill up the shelves when freights were coming in. I mean, so at least in that aspect, everybody here was working together. The people who are in the office would come out. Stockers are coming up to help carry out. The ones who know how to cashier, they were coming up to help cashier … trying to keep lines moving.”
Of course, there were a few times that despite their best efforts, the employees could only do so much. Kaufman said they’d occasionally have to tell customers that the “truck comes again on Wednesday,” because the shelves and stock had been wiped clean.
“It would just be like you would stock shelves, and they were empty right away,” Kaufman said. “Sometimes you would do things, and … you feel like you’re getting nowhere, even though you just did it.”
At Fresh Foods, co-owners Ben and Kerri Dishman had to find creative solutions to food supply chain disruptions which caused shortages of grocery essentials, like milk, eggs and meat.
“Warehouses didn’t have food, so we were finding ways to source out food from other places,” Kerri said. “We were pulling from restaurant vendors, because with restaurants closing, these brokers had food they had to get rid of. They cost more, but it was important because people needed food on the shelves. … Ben was constantly on the phone, night and day, to find food to bring to the valley.”
During this time of "panic shopping," some workers felt a little frustrated with it all.
“It kind of stunk. It was a little unfair to us,” Fresh Foods employee Corena Jensen said. “Everybody’s grabbing all of this, but people are busting our butts, putting ourselves at risk, (and) don’t get a chance to get any of it.”
Jensen said that the Dishmans made up for it by showing their appreciation of their employees’ work by providing bonuses and helped workers afford traveling to get supplies that were running out in stores across town.
Kaufman said showing appreciation for hardworking employees was important at Main Street Market as well.
“You don’t want them to feel like they’re not important or, you know, not essential, if that’s what you want to say,” she said. “Because if we didn’t have them, if we didn’t have those workers, where would we be at?”
To keep the door open, grocery stores had to be some of the quickest to adapt to safety measures. Both Main Street Market and Fresh Foods have plexiglass shields at the registers and require their employees to wear face masks. As Panhandle cases began to soar in the fall, it became even more imperative for these stores to take such measures.
Beth Cress, who has worked at Fresh Foods since September, said she stays busy with more cleaning and other pandemic-measures.
“I never liked wearing the mask, but it’s finally time to get over it,” she said, noting that more people in the area have been wearing masks in public since the spike in cases. “People have been respectful and everything. They’ve been actually listening to what the government wants them to do about the masks.”
At the end of the day, all the local grocery store workers do their best to feed the community and supply its needs. Main Street Market front end supervisor Elizabeth Willingham said that’s what sets local stores apart.
“I feel like the local stores and, like, local grocery stores are trying our best to help the communities more than the big corporations,” she said. “They’re more focused about their sales, and we’re trying to help as much as possible.”
Kaufman said, “I don’t know if I would call it putting our lives at risk every day, you know, because we don’t look at it like that … What we strive for is to make sure that we’re still helping and, you know, making sure that everybody’s taken care of and the customers are taken care of.”