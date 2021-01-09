Local grocers reflect on hectic 2020

Toilet paper was one of the first things wiped from the shelves back in March and April when the coronavirus pandemic first hit Nebraska. It wasn’t long before other necessary grocery items followed suit.

While people were scrambling to stock up on groceries to hunker down for a nationwide lockdown, grocery store workers scrambled to keep up with the huge waves of customers.

“We ordered a truckload of toilet paper, that’s never been done in our history, before,” Fresh Foods co-owner Kerri Dishman said.

With restaurants closed and mouths to feed, the entire nation was relying on grocery stores, making their employees frontline workers during the pandemic. Workers at Fresh Foods and Main Street Market were no different. Longer hours, more shifts and all hands-on deck were required to keep the stores running as smoothly as possible during the huge rushes.

“It was a lot of backtracking, and trying to get stuff out as fast as we could was hard,” Elizabeth Willingham, front end supervisor at Main Street Market, said.