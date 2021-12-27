Local haiku author Ryan Ray describes how he uses his outlet for expression

“Over the course of last winter and even into early spring, I felt that what I was producing was of a much higher quality than I had ever produced before, and I wanted to share it,” he said. “…I think maybe the pandemic contributed to the output, either through isolation, or quarantine, or social distancing or whatever you want to call it — I spent more time at home. … Maybe some of the emotions that rolled up into the pandemic contributed to that also.”

While traditional haiku usually focuses on nature, seasons and the environment, Ray played a little more with various topics in this style, often emphasizing mental health and looking inward.

“Much of my work captures my mental health state at times. Mental health fluctuations are no secret to anyone anymore, and it always comes out in your writing. Whether you feel depressed or ecstatic or anywhere in between, it comes out in your writing,” he said. “…So you will find a lot of reflections of that principle in this book (“51 Knots”). You will find many that are inspired by … mental health swings. They’re not unusual for any human being. I think any person can relate to that. It’s part of being human.”