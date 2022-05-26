Local health department reports rabies case

The Scotts Bluff County Health Department has received confirmation of a positive case of rabies in a skunk in the county.

The skunk had an encounter with a family-owned dog. The dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations, received a rabies booster within 48 hours, and is under observation. This is the first positive case of rabies in an animal in the county in over three years.

This incident is a reminder that rabies can be present in wild animals and bats in the area. Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and is lethal if proper medical care is not given following an exposure to the virus.

The most common source of exposure to rabies is a bite by a rabid animal. Rabies may also be transmitted if saliva from a rabid animal that comes into contact with an open wound, the mouth, eyes or nose. Everyone should take common sense measures to protect themselves and their domestic animals from rabies. Pet owners should keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Additional steps that can be taken to prevent rabies in people and pets include:

— Do not feed stray animals. Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks. Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander.

— Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.

— Do not handle sick, injured or dead animals. Contact a licensed wildlife rehabber if you have concerns about sick or injured wildlife.

— Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars and porches. Ensure trash cans have tight fitting lids.

— Do not try to trap or handle stray and wild animals. If a bat is found indoors and may have had contact with someone, do not release it. Call your local animal control officer or veterinarian to determine if the animal should be picked up and tested for rabies.

If you are bitten by a wild or stray animal do not panic. Wash the wound thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact your health care provider.

For further information, contact Scotts Bluff County Health Department at 308-436-6636.

