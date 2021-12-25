Local karaoke hosts share their love for the underrated form of entertainment

“I enjoy helping people have a good time and sound well, sound good,” he said. “…It’s a real confidence booster … And, karaoke is a reason for people to get together. It’s something that a lot of people have in common, whether it be singing or singing with someone or listening. It’s just a social (thing).”

That social aspect is what all three karaoke hosts love about their job. All three have loyal and dedicated followings from local karaoke-ers, and because of hosts like these three, karaoke in the Panhandle is more than just a night out at the bar.

For Thompson, it’s keeping a legacy alive; for Hollywood, it’s bringing joy to people; for Koza, it’s helping them.

For all three, plus their slew of fans, it’s about the community.

“I’ve got a lot of what I would call family from it,” Thompson said. “I mean, they’re friends, but most of them are closer. And … we’ve got quite a following, and they just — it’s nice to have them all show up at your gig and support you.”

Koza said, “It’s a camaraderie and we just kind of — if we can’t keep the karaoke going, then it dies and I don’t want it to die.”