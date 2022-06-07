Local man awarded bid for tourism caboose

The Burlington Northern caboose, located at the intersection of Highway 26 and East 27th Street, will soon be relocated after the City of Scottsbluff council awarded the bid for the purchase, removal and relocation.

The council awarded the bid to Anthony Sinks for $3,100 during its meeting Monday.

The council first discussed the caboose two months ago when it terminated an interlocal agreement and assignment of interest in the tourist information booth with Scotts Bluff County. During the May 4 meeting, the council went out for bids to sell the caboose.

Sinks, who was in attendance and went before the council, said he plans to relocate the caboose to his private residence along Nine Mile Creek.

The city received three bids and the council approved the recommendation to award the bid to Sinks, the highest bidder. The other two bids were submitted by Wayne Brozek for $3,001 and Paul and Terry Edens for $1,689.

According to the bid sheet, Sinks said the date of removal would be within 60 days from notice of being the successful bidder, as required within the council packet information from the May meeting. That gives Sinks until Aug. 6 to remove and relocate the railroad caboose.

City attorney Kent Hadenfeldt said he would get a bill of sale finalized.

Council member Nathan Green asked what the next steps are for the property, once the caboose is moved.

Interim-city manager Kevin Spencer said there have been talks about setting up an awning and picnic table and planting grass on the lot.

