Local man John Grier works toward license, helps find balloonmeister for Old West Balloon Fest

Boarding an Amtrak in Milwaukee, John Grier was heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to visit his mother and to attend the Balloon Fiesta. That experience led to his involvement in bringing the Old West Balloon Fest back to the Panhandle.
As a tourist at the event, Grier thought it was fun to see all of the hot air balloons ascend. One Thursday morning of the fiesta, one of the pilots approached Grier to see if he could help crew.
“I said, “Sure, I’ll help you out,’” Grier recalled.
He then moved from Wisconsin to Nebraska, which is when he decided to get involved in hot air ballooning.
“I developed an interest in it and I went to fiesta one year and crewed for a pilot who introduced me to a pilot from Windsor, Colorado.”
Debbie Waltman, who operates No Worries!! Hot Air Ballooning, contacted Grier following the Balloon Fiesta to see if he would have time to come down for his first practice flight.
“She called me one day and asked if I had tomorrow off,” he said. “If you can come down, we can do your first training introduction.”
Following his experience flying a hot air balloon, Grier said he felt like he had a lot responsibility to operate a balloon safely.
“You’re responsible for setting it up,” he said. “The level increases exponentially because of everything you’re responsible for doing and knowing to make sure everything is done safely is just night and day from being on the crew.”
Then in 2014, Grier read an advertisement in the newspaper about an ad hoc committee forming to discuss bringing back a balloon rally in 2015. He went to the meeting, which was ran by Becky Horne and Brenda Leisy. The consensus from the meeting was that interest had sparked to restart the Old West Balloon Fest and what steps would be needed to proceed.
Grier knew of two people who were running balloon events in Colorado, one of whom was Colleen Johnson. He reached out to her on Facebook. Johnson told him she was traveling to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a balloon competition. Grier traveled to the event, crewing for another pilot and had an opportunity to visit with Johnson about bringing back the Old West Balloon Fest.
He said he told her, “This is what our committee is planning on doing and would you possibly be interested in running our event?”
She wanted to give the idea some thought and told Grier to come to her launch site toward the end of the Balloon Fiesta event. She decided to run the event and continues to serve as the balloonmeister.
Although Grier has been around balloons for several years and played a role in bringing balloons back to the valley, he is still working to obtain his pilot’s license. He needs around 15 hours of flight time before he can earn his pilot’s license.
Knowing that once he earns his license that he will have a local event to fly at is exciting.
“For me, it’s a form of stress relief, especially working in health care. I can concentrate on one thing when the balloon is up in the air,” he said. “I love this area and I love Scottsbluff. I’ve flown as a passenger in Albuquerque off of the Fiesta field, but being in charge of flying my own system here in Scottsbluff is going to be amazing. I can’t wait.”