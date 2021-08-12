Local man John Grier works toward license, helps find balloonmeister for Old West Balloon Fest

Old West Balloon Fest Activities

Mass Ascension — Aug. 13-14, 5:30-9:30 a.m., Mitchell Airfield

Craft Fair — Aug. 14, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Center Street

Closing Night Glow — Aug. 14, 5:30-9 p.m., Grasslands at Five Rocks. The Glow is at sunset.

Event passes for Old West Balloon Fest are $20 and required for parking at the Mass Ascension and Night Glow. Each pass is good for one carload.

Passes are available at Pinnacle Bank locations, Platte Valley Bank locations and the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce.