Local man, teen to be recognized by area Boy Scouts

The Greater Wyoming - Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America is hosting the 13th annual Tri-Trails District Distinguished Citizens Dinner on Thursday, Aug. 26. During the dinner, Scouts will honor Henry “Hank” Rahmig of Gering with the Distinguished Citizen Award. They will also be honoring Andrew “Drew” Haley, from Scouts BSA Troop 92 in Dalton, with the Distinguished Scout Award. Haley is the son of Matt and Alison Haley of Dalton.
The event will be held at the Gering Civic Center. Gathering will be at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and program starting at 6 p.m.
This year’s committee has already raised over $47,000 to benefit local youth of the Greater Wyoming - Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Rahmig is being recognized for about 17 years serving the Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America as a board member and treasurer. He was also a District Finance Chair and Committee Member for the Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen Dinner. He is a James E. West Fellow and received the Silver Beaver Award in 2009.
Rahmig grew up in Gering, where he graduated high school. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and he was the first grandchild of his grandparents to graduate from college. He served in the U.S. Army after being drafted in 1966. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Decker, in 1964, and the couple had two wonderful children: Bruce Rahmig of Denver, and Kelly Campbell (Seth) of Westminster; and two grandsons Elliott Henry and Spencer Thomas Campbell.
His long banking career involved serving, after years of being in the industry as assistant vice president at Gering National Bank, beginning in 1972. He progressed through various positions there until he was named president in 1982. He retired in 1996 but was asked by Community First State Bank in Nebraska to open a loan production office in Scottsbluff.
He retired for good in 2006 and returned to manage his farms outside of Gering. In addition to Boy Scouts, he has been involved in various community activities in the communities he has lived in.
Also being recognized is Drew Haley. Haley has been a Scout since he was 8 years old, participating in pinewood derby races, Scouting for Food drives, service projects and many Scout camps. He is now an Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest award. After his troop, Troop 92 in Dalton, attended camp at Camp Laramie Peak (CLP) in 2015, Haley wanted to go right back and start his training that summer to become a camp counselor. He enjoyed his counselor in training experience so much he promised to be back every year and has worked there every summer since 2015.
On Aug. 30, 2018, Haley sustained a catastrophic injury to his right leg during a football game. The injury severed the popliteal artery behind his knee, causing loss of blood flow to his lower right leg. However, after being life-flighted, having bypass surgery, and surgeons making great strides to try and preserve his entire leg, on Sept. 4, 2018, his leg was amputated below the knee. He spent 27 days in a Colorado hospital, where he set some incredible goals, which he was determined to meet once he was back home.
His first “big” goal was to work at Camp Laramie Peak Scout Camp (CLP) during the 2019 summer camping season. Nine months from sustaining his injury, he wanted to be hiking around and living in the mountains again, for another two months. In his mind there was no reason why this wasn’t going to happen. He accomplished his first major goal after his accident. He was the director of Handicraft and had another great experience at camp. He was able to not only “get around” but do everything he had done in years past. Ziplining, ATV’s and every-day responsibilities and physical requirements could not keep him down. His next big goal was to play basketball for Leyton High School during the 2019-2020 season and he was successful in reaching that goal.
Having a prosthetic leg has not stopped Drew from doing the things he wants to do. While in the hospital, before his amputation surgery, he said to his family, “Why would I stop doing the things I have already been doing, just because I am going to lose my foot?”
In a press release, Bryan Davidson, senior district executive for Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America, said, “In Scouting, we teach youth to become outstanding citizens and leaders, and to give back to their communities. Hank and Drew are both remarkable examples of this kind of leadership. We are recognizing them for their dedication to our youth and the community.”
The Tri-Trails Distinguished Citizen Dinner fundraising event supports the Greater Wyoming - Longs Peak Council to provide program and services to over 900 youth in 30 traditional Scouting units and four non-traditional “Scoutreach” & Learning for Life units throughout the Nebraska Panhandle, as well as Goshen and Platte Counties in Wyoming.
If you would like to register to attend the dinner and help honor Rahmig and Haley, or to make a donation to support Scouting in the area, contact Bryan Davidson at the Scout Service Center in Scottsbluff, 10 S. Beltline Hwy W., or call 308-632-4179.
To learn more about the Longs Peak Council or to join Scouting: www.longspeakbsa.org