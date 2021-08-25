Local man, teen to be recognized by area Boy Scouts

His first “big” goal was to work at Camp Laramie Peak Scout Camp (CLP) during the 2019 summer camping season. Nine months from sustaining his injury, he wanted to be hiking around and living in the mountains again, for another two months. In his mind there was no reason why this wasn’t going to happen. He accomplished his first major goal after his accident. He was the director of Handicraft and had another great experience at camp. He was able to not only “get around” but do everything he had done in years past. Ziplining, ATV’s and every-day responsibilities and physical requirements could not keep him down. His next big goal was to play basketball for Leyton High School during the 2019-2020 season and he was successful in reaching that goal.

Having a prosthetic leg has not stopped Drew from doing the things he wants to do. While in the hospital, before his amputation surgery, he said to his family, “Why would I stop doing the things I have already been doing, just because I am going to lose my foot?”

In a press release, Bryan Davidson, senior district executive for Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America, said, “In Scouting, we teach youth to become outstanding citizens and leaders, and to give back to their communities. Hank and Drew are both remarkable examples of this kind of leadership. We are recognizing them for their dedication to our youth and the community.”