Local man's interest in balloons lead him to crew

As a young boy, Doug Beebe would visit a local shop by Albertsons with his grandfather prior to going to the original Old West Balloon Fest. Those experiences triggered his interest in ballooning and when the event came back, he wanted to get involved.
“I always found ballooning exciting and exhilarating,” Beebe said.
When Old West Balloon Fest director Colleen Johnson helped rejuvenate the balloon fest in 2015, Beebe, of Mitchell, signed up as a crew member along with his wife, Lindsay. They crewed for the Touchstone hot air balloon and continue to crew for them, as well as crewing for the Johnsons’ High Plains company.
“I’ll be helping them crew while they’re here, but the rest of the year, I help Mike and Colleen,” he said.
Throughout his involvement around hot air balloons, Beebe said he enjoys the landing most.
“You never know where, when, how fast or gentle of a landing you’re going to have.”
While he’s only flown in a hot air balloon once, Beebe said he pays close attention to power lines, especially since he works for Roosevelt Public Power District.
“I want to make sure everyone is as safe as possible,” he said. “That’s got to be one of the most dangerous parts of ballooning. They’re hard to see and I know that from working on them, and it’s even harder when you’re trying to land a balloon and looking out for other obstacles.”
Being around balloons has been a family event for Beebe from a young age that now he gets to share with his wife and daughters.
“Since they’ve been born, they’ve been out at every event when they’ve had the balloon fest,” he said.
Beebe’s crew involvement now includes his two daughters, Bayle, 4, and Cora, 3.
“Their little eyes are in awe by the size of the balloons when they blow them up and stand them up,” he said. “It’s definitely a kid-friendly environment.”
Bayle and Cora also help on the balloon crew, which Beebe said offers an opportunity for learning.
“If they want to do something, they can do it. You just have to work toward it and achieve it,” he said. “They also know they have to wear special gloves when they’re crewing and they can’t step on certain ropes and they can’t step on the balloon.”
Crew members help the pilot and his crew captain unload the balloon envelope, basket and candlestick, hold onto crown lines and handle the envelope during cold air inflation, help keep the basket on the ground prior to lift off and then chase the pilot to help pack up everything. During his experience working with two different balloons, Beebe said he’s learned not to rush the inflation process.
“They’ll stand up when they’re ready,” he said. “You never hurry it or force it. You let the balloon inflate and are careful.”
Although they enjoy the camaraderie of the sport, Beebe said the biggest challenge is dealing with weather.
“The weather will let you down or change your scenario in a heartbeat,” he said.
Beebe looks forward to crewing for the Touchstone hot air balloon team again this year during the Old West Balloon Fest. He also is excited to see all of the balloons.
“I’m excited to see a valley full of balloons.”