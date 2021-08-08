Local man's interest in balloons lead him to crew

Being around balloons has been a family event for Beebe from a young age that now he gets to share with his wife and daughters.

“Since they’ve been born, they’ve been out at every event when they’ve had the balloon fest,” he said.

Beebe’s crew involvement now includes his two daughters, Bayle, 4, and Cora, 3.

“Their little eyes are in awe by the size of the balloons when they blow them up and stand them up,” he said. “It’s definitely a kid-friendly environment.”

Bayle and Cora also help on the balloon crew, which Beebe said offers an opportunity for learning.

“If they want to do something, they can do it. You just have to work toward it and achieve it,” he said. “They also know they have to wear special gloves when they’re crewing and they can’t step on certain ropes and they can’t step on the balloon.”

Crew members help the pilot and his crew captain unload the balloon envelope, basket and candlestick, hold onto crown lines and handle the envelope during cold air inflation, help keep the basket on the ground prior to lift off and then chase the pilot to help pack up everything. During his experience working with two different balloons, Beebe said he’s learned not to rush the inflation process.