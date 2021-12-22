Local meals provide options for those in need

For people in need of a holiday meal, there are a few options in the Scottsbluff-Gering area for food and companionship.
One such option is the Christmas Dinner in the Valley event at Harvest Valley Church. It began when event coordinator Larry Massie heard sentiments about having a Christmas dinner after the popular Thanksgiving in the Valley feast back in 2003. That first dinner was planned in just a few weeks, and had 80 volunteers and 400 guests.
“We weren’t expecting either one of those numbers. We didn’t know what to expect,” Massie said.
Nowadays, the event usually has 150 volunteers helping to serve around 1,000 meals.
“The most we’ve had is a little over 1,200, but the same numbers they get on Thanksgiving is usually what we get.”
Last year, there was no dine-in option, so delivery and drive-by ordering constituted the entirety of the dinner. This time around, guests can either dine-in, get a meal delivered or pick up meals.
“We’ll do the same thing this year, so people can dine in or drive through here for meals,” he said, “...or they can come to the Guadalupe Center and get a meal from the 11:13 Ministries truck.”
It can be difficult, Massie said, for people from Gering or southern Scottsbluff to get to the church in the winter, hence the second location.
“...We want to get everybody served who wants a meal, and this is an easier way to do that,” he said.
The meals not only feed people, but also provide them with some much-needed social contact.
“A lot of our population simply doesn’t have anybody,” Massie said. “Christmas is traditionally a time for people to get together and for a lot of our families this year that just hasn’t been possible.”
The meal this year will consist of ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce, a slice of pie, rolls and milk. In previous years, they also served turkey and sweet potatoes. Instead of taking their own food, guests will be waited on and served.
Massie said this would help for them to feel special at Christmastime, “just to let people know they’re loved, and they’re precious to us, and they’re precious to God.”
Since there are usually a fair amount of regular attendees, he said he’d expect to see some of the same friends he has made, both eating and volunteering, as he has in previous years.
The church will have around 1,200 to 1,300 meals on hand, enough for both the dine-in and delivery options.
“They delivered to 600 people on Thanksgiving. I don’t know if we’ll have that many because we have the dining-in option. One tends to cancel out the other,” he said.
Total attendance also depends on the weather.
If people want to take away more boxes when the event is over, they can do so. Any excess food from the event will be donated to local soup kitchens so that nothing goes to waste.
The dinner will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25 at Harvest Valley Church, 743 Winter Creek Drive in Scottsbluff.