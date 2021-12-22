Local meals provide options for those in need

“...We want to get everybody served who wants a meal, and this is an easier way to do that,” he said.

The meals not only feed people, but also provide them with some much-needed social contact.

“A lot of our population simply doesn’t have anybody,” Massie said. “Christmas is traditionally a time for people to get together and for a lot of our families this year that just hasn’t been possible.”

The meal this year will consist of ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce, a slice of pie, rolls and milk. In previous years, they also served turkey and sweet potatoes. Instead of taking their own food, guests will be waited on and served.

Massie said this would help for them to feel special at Christmastime, “just to let people know they’re loved, and they’re precious to us, and they’re precious to God.”

Since there are usually a fair amount of regular attendees, he said he’d expect to see some of the same friends he has made, both eating and volunteering, as he has in previous years.

The church will have around 1,200 to 1,300 meals on hand, enough for both the dine-in and delivery options.