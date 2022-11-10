Local men have a drive for service, transporting local veterans for health care

Two area men continued their service to veterans causes well after serving in the military. Roger Meisner and Kenneth Eckland have driven thousands of miles to transport area veterans to Department of Veterans Affair appointments in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Hot Springs, South Dakota. Both men are drivers for Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a nonprofit organization that provides services, including transportation to medical appointments for veterans.

Meisner served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1956 to 1959 before transferring to the Army Reserve.

"Back then, it was a six-year commitment," he said of enlisting in the service. He was never deployed overseas, but served in the Gering National Guard, which was a tank company that was part of the 34th Infantry Division. Meisner estimated that about 100 men served in his company, at the time.

While in the Reserves, he served with a unit based in Kansas. "I don't know why they put me in a company-based way in Kansas," he said. "But that was what they did."

At the time, he enlisted, Meisner and several other classmates signed up as the Armed Services recruited soldiers. Soldiers were needed to fill the ranks, he said, but it was mostly peacetime.

After serving, Meisner worked at the sugar factory for 34 years. He served in various roles, retiring as a foreman. He worked at Scottsbluff, Mitchell and Bayard sugar factories during his career.

It was not until after retiring that he got involved in driving for the DAV.

"I was looking for something to kill the time," he said, saying he was once again recruited, this time by former Veterans Service Officer John Brehm. He will soon mark 20 years, having driven since December 2002.

​Eckland enlisted in the Army in 1974 on a delayed enlistment. He served for three years, going in as a truck driver, "64 Charlie" as they called it, he said, with training at Fort Ord, a U.S. Army post in California. He was then assigned to a field artillery unit, hauling ammunition and then driving the battery commander and first sergeant.

He also served as a field observer with the field battery unit, explaining that the battery unit is made up of six Howitzers, or long-ranged weapons, and that observers would go out into the field and determine the targets for those shooting the guns.

During his service, his unit had been assigned to a unit that deployed to Germany, but with just months on his enlistment, he was instead transferred and served as a clerk.

Like many veterans, Eckland had family who had also served in the Armed Services. His father had served in the Navy, but a cousin, Eugene Snyder, had served in the Army.

"He went into the Army, and I had always looked up to him as a kid ... And that's why I chose the Army," he said. "And I really enjoyed my time in the Army."

After serving in the Army, Eckland went on to serve in the Nebraska National Guard, serving for four years. He served in Chadron, a field artillery unit at the time. He shared that he had some unexpected motivation for continuing to serve in the National Guard.

"I only joined the Guards because I wanted to buy a dirt bike," he said with a laugh. "I looked at this dirt bike, I knew what it was going to cost, and I was going to take a loan on it for a year. I figured with what the National Guard was going to pay me each month, it would be enough to pay for the dirt bike. So, that's what I did."

He would have stayed in the National Guard for longer, he said, except he moved to Hastings, Nebraska. He felt with the duties of his job that he couldn't continue because of the impact on his co-workers due to his absences for training.

Eckland worked in different positions for Nebraska Public Power District for 36 years — last serving as a senior substation technician in Scottsbluff — before retiring in 2014. Since retirement, he has served as a driver for Aulick's Industries, and will serve to teach electrician skills with the company in its programs. He has also been assisting his father-in-law with his farm.

"I just wanted to volunteer. I just knew that's what I wanted to do once I got to a certain age," he said, saying he wanted to continue working, even if on a volunteer basis. His parents both volunteered at the hospital, he said, and he feels like he inherited that commitment to serve from them.

In addition to volunteering, he is also hoping to ride his motorcycle and to restore other bikes he has in his collection.

"I hope to still do that someday. One of the things I didn't take into account is you need money for that," he said, jokingly.

However, like Meisner, Eckland said driving for the DAV is an opportunity that offers him flexibility, while also filling his desire to contribute.

Meisner and Eckland both noted that the frequency of DAV trips has gone down, particularly since the pandemic.

"It used to be I would go to Cheyenne every week," Meisner, who only drives patients to the Cheyenne VA facility, said. "And, when I first started driving, they sent a van every day. Now, it only goes once a week, and that is if you have a passenger."

During the pandemic, he said, the DAV limited the number of passengers to one, though the van can carry up to eight passengers. Those measures have continued, as well as allowing veterans to receive services closer to home from providers within the community.

"A lot of guys just found a different way," Meisner said, noting that care on the community level is a good option for some, depending on their needs.

Eckland, who drives patients to both Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Hot Springs, South Dakota, facilities, said, "We have a lot of good doctors here, but these guys really do appreciate their VA doctors. It's a different experience at a VA facility."

Often times, Meisner said, veterans will share their stories.

"I've met a lot of good people that I might not have met otherwise," he said.

Veterans can contact the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office, 308-436-6643, for more details about the DAV van and other services provided.