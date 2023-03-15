After a brief hiatus from performing, local musician Dave Calkins is set to return to the stage on Friday, March 24, to headline the show, “Stories Behind the Songs.” The show opens at 7 p.m. the Bronson Gallery at West Nebraska Arts Center. Admission is free but donations to the arts center are encouraged.

Performing during the show are singer Carol Calkins and guitarist Joe Sample, guitarist Tom Downey and singer-songwriter Tim Ostdiek with Jenny Balagna.

Calkins can best be described as a multi-hyphenate — someone with multiple interests or skills — as he is not simply a guitar performer but has also been an opera singer, a filmmaker, composer, conductor, publisher and photographer. He is the owner and CEO of Ancova International, a production and distribution company as well as working as the publisher and editor of the online publication, Pousto Media, focusing on the arts, culture, health and the environment. He also is one of the one million people in the United States living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Before he was diagnosed in his late twenties, Calkins was actively pursuing his music education and performing career. His diagnosis did not derail those plans but seemed to almost become his second job.

“I’ve been lucky, yes, but I also work hard to stay healthy. Everyone has challenges,” he said when asked about his diagnosis.

For the past several years, Calkins was deeply involved in his non-profit, Ancova Empowerment Program, his business endeavors and teaching. He closed down the Ancova project after deciding it was time to give more energy to his music, something he deeply loves. He’d started experiencing issues with his left hand as a result of his MS and shared that his competitive nature, even with himself, drove him to focus on returning to performance readiness.

He started, and continues to, practice two to four hours per day in preparation for this show. While he’d played for his own enjoyment during the hiatus, he had not recorded or performed for the public for long enough that some of the kinesthetic memory had atrophied and there definitely was “some pain in rebuilding (his) neural pathways.”

Calkins is a masterful storyteller and each song has its own narrative. He shared the story that he was born into a musical family.

“You almost had to audition for the family. My parents were excellent singers. My sister Carol Calkins is joining me in the show. My siblings, Bill and Sue (Bondar), are talented as well.”

At the performance, he will be sharing the “why” behind each song, the insights into the music, and his sense of humor as he talks.

His musical style is as diverse as his interests.

“I’m a self-taught guitarist, but was formally trained as an opera singer under famous tenor, George Shirley.”

He lists his musical styles as: “flamenco, classical, jazz, rock, and folk, and more.”

Calkins said this show at the West Nebraska Arts Center feels like a kick off to a future regional tour of “Stories Behind the Songs.” He cannot hide his gratitude as he talks of all the artists who are supporting him for this show. He’s particularly honored that he’s kicking off this tour with the support of his former student, Tim Ostdiek, who is now a professional singer/songwriter living in Colorado and his high school classmate, guitarist and photographer, Tom Downey. He also referenced his wife, Anne Talbot, who he described as “not a musician but someone with great appreciation for music” and continued on to proudly share that she is “so incredibly influential” for her work in bettering Nebraska’s mental health and patient’s rights legislation.

You can follow the tour to be notified of future shows at his website, AncovaInternational.com. To be entertained by “Stories Behind the Songs”, join Dave Calkins and his supporting artists Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. in the Bronson Gallery at Western Nebraska Arts Center.