Local orthodontist adds ‘Medicaid Provider Award’ list of honors

One local orthodontist was among the newest batch of winners honored by Gov. Pete Ricketts with the Nebraska Medicaid Provider Award.
Dr. Sami Webb of Scottsbluff joined three other Nebraska medical providers as the 2021 recipients of the distinction. The award was first presented to three doctors in 2019. This year’s ceremony took place on Oct. 4.
“This award means a great deal to me because these kids mean so much to me,” Webb said in an email to the Star-Herald. “The ceremony itself brought tears to my eyes when Dr. Paula Harre, my long time mentor, presented the award. I was overcome with emotion because most people don’t understand the struggles of these children and how hard we work to not only give them a great smile, but make a difference in their lives.”
The winners were chosen based on contributions to their clinical practice and to their customers in the Medicaid population. Webb is the only orthodontist in the western part of the state who participates in the Medicaid program.
“My consultants tell me not to, my staff question me at times and it is a bad financial decision,” she said. “However, sometimes the easiest decisions are not the right ones. I can’t turn these kids away and it means the world to me to give them a smile.”
Medicaid reimbursements usually net only 20% to 40% of the regular fees for the services her office provides, Webb said. In a profession in which dental providers can enter the field hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, she said many cannot afford to take that much of a loss.
She has been with her orthodontics team since 2004. She studied 11 years of dentistry before achieving the position.
“I truly feel I have the best profession and I am very passionate about orthodontics,” she said. “...We are changing lives one smile at a time.”
Webb Orthodontics specializes in braces for both children and adults. The company has locations in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Chadron, Sidney and in Wyoming, in Torrington and Cheyenne. Webb and her fellow doctors often drive long distances between the locations to meet with patients.
Sometimes, though, her patients have to drive even farther. There are only a handful of oral surgeons in the state who accept Medicaid insurance, for example. For some surgeries, Webb needs to send her young patients to Lincoln or Omaha because there are so few offices accepting them into their practices.
“Maybe this award provides me a voice to express the need for reform, the need for providers and the severity of the provider shortage in western Nebraska,” she said.
If there are calls for reform, this award only adds to Webb’s pedigree as the one driving them. She is a committee member for the Schulman Group, which represents the top 2 percent of orthodontists nationwide. There are only around 140 members, and she communicates with the other members daily.
But the award was given to her for her impact on the communities she serves as much as her clinical contributions.
Webb is deeply involved in charity work. Her team’s service organization is known as Webb SOCS, for Serving Our Communities. Members of the Webb Orthodontics staff have donated to food and blood drives, the Humane Society, Foster Care Closet and other non-profits. Webb’s group also helps raise funds to improve school athletic fields, among other educational contributions. Since their inception, Webb Orthodontics has donated more than $500,000.
“Out of all my accomplishments in life, being able to give back is the one I am most proud of,” Webb said.
She continues to serve Medicaid patients because she loves to brighten kids’ days as well as their smiles. The majority of them, she said, either face ridicule for their teeth or come from poor home lives. She gets the opportunity to make them feel appreciated and cared for despite all that, and despite their parents’ income levels.
When you see the same patients for up to a decade, it provides a chance at forming a real connection with them.
“We get to give these kids a smile when sometimes there is not much in their life to smile about,” Webb said. “How awesome is that?”