Local orthodontist adds ‘Medicaid Provider Award’ to list of honors

One local orthodontist was among the newest batch of winners honored by Gov. Pete Ricketts with the Nebraska Medicaid Provider Award.

Dr. Sami Webb of Scottsbluff joined three other Nebraska medical providers as the 2021 recipients of the distinction. The award was first presented to three doctors in 2019. This year’s ceremony took place on Oct. 4.

“This award means a great deal to me because these kids mean so much to me,” Webb said in an email to the Star-Herald. “The ceremony itself brought tears to my eyes when Dr. Paula Harre, my longtime mentor, presented the award. I was overcome with emotion because most people don’t understand the struggles of these children and how hard we work to not only give them a great smile, but make a difference in their lives.”

The winners were chosen based on contributions to their clinical practice and to their customers in the Medicaid population. Webb is the only orthodontist in the western part of the state who participates in the Medicaid program.

“My consultants tell me not to, my staff question me at times and it is a bad financial decision,” she said. “However, sometimes the easiest decisions are not the right ones. I can’t turn these kids away and it means the world to me to give them a smile.”