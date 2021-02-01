Local outreach program brings Random Act of Kindness Day to the Panhandle

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation will be celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness (RAOK) Day on Feb. 17 this year. The national holiday can be celebrated by anyone across the country, but in the Nebraska Panhandle, an organization has decided to take the lead in getting communities involved on this special day.
Region 1 of the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project has been working with various schools, agencies, businesses and organizations across the Panhandle to join in a day of celebrating kindness.
“Random act of kindness is such a simple concept,” Don Lease, an outreach worker through Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, said. “You just think about somebody you’d like to bless on that day, do something nice for them.”
Heather Brown, another outreach worker for the organization, told the Star-Herald that they are willing to help those who want to participate by brainstorming ideas, getting individuals connected to the right people and dropping items off at certain places.
Lease said the idea was to bring more joy to the area during these trying times.
“We felt like there needed to be something that takes their minds off – forgive me for lack of a better term but – the misery that we’ve suffered through for the last almost year,” he said. “… People are pretty excited about being able to have a week or a day where they can reach out to the people in the community and help them.”
If you are interested in participating in RAOK Day, either as an individual or an organization, but don’t quite know what to do, contact Heather Brown at hbrown@region1bhs.net.
If you are in need of any kind of support for any reason but don’t know where to go, call Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258 or the Nebraska Family Helpline at 1-888-866-8660. Nebraska Strong Recovery Project offers free and confidential help by providing information and connects people to resources for any assistance they might need.
To learn more about Nebraska Strong Recovery Project visit their website at https://nebraskastrongrecoveryproject.nebraska.edu/ and watch the Table Talk with Lease and Region 1 team lead Matt Smith.