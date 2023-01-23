Local professional women’s group makes cash donation to fight abuse

For the 11th consecutive year, Panhandle Business and Professional Women made a cash donation to help fight sexual, domestic and dating violence.

During its January meeting, the group presented $1,720 to The DOVES Program, which provides services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. Panhandle Business and Professional Women has given $9,245 to DOVES since 2012.

“When an individual experiences intimate partner violence, sexual assault, or stalking, it affects all aspects of their lives, including their employment and work productivity,” said Panhandle Business and Professional Women’s President Lisa Peden.

“As employers and co-workers, we have opportunities to recognize warning signs, respond compassionately, and refer individuals to places like the DOVES Program” said Peden. “Our members are proud of our record supporting these issues and we will use our collective power to raise awareness and help meet the needs of survivors our community.”

Panhandle Business and Professional Women is part of a national foundation advocating for gender equality in the workplace and supporting the development of female business professionals. The Scottsbluff-based chapter is the largest in Nebraska. To learn more about upcoming events, scholarships, professional awards and membership opportunities, visit panhandlebpw.org.