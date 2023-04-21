Hope Radio — KCMI and the Scottsbluff Hampton Inn invites the public to a National Day of Prayer event taking place at the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff on Thursday, May 4.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will start at 6 p.m. The event will feature a meal, special speakers and prayer.

Video presentations will include: John Fuller, vice president of the audio team and co-host of the Focus on the Family daily radio program; Brian Hardin, Nebraska state senator; John Wiedeman, Northfield Elementary School principal; Joel Hergert, pastor of Harvest Valley Church and Captain Tyson Gould, Army National Guard.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased by check or cash at KCMI Radio before April 28.