Local rancher organizes ranch rodeo fundraiser for wildfire victims

“(They will need) medicine for the animals. Last year, our cattle went through minerals because of stress. They will need doctoring because smoke causes pneumonia,” she said.

Brown said cash donations are also welcome to help the families.

“You never know what bill might be due that day or that month that needs to be taken care of,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It takes a lot of resources to battle back from a wildfire, Brown said.

“It takes a lot to recover from a fire. We want to (give them support), but not be in the way. We all have our specific ways. If you know how to dig a fencepost, please help us, but do it respectfully,” she said.

Brown said she could have put out donation jars to help raise funds for the affected families, but that would just be boring.

“We needed to do something fun to make money, right? Rodeos are fun. I came up with the idea from talking with neighbors about what to do to help. My neighbors helped me come up with the (fundraiser),” she said.

Ranch rodeos consist of teams with three or five members who perform everyday ranch tasks like roping a calf for branding or loading cattle into a trailer, she said. The goal is to be the fastest to complete those tasks.