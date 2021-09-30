Local rancher organizes ranch rodeo fundraiser for wildfire victims

Last year, Paula Brown’s ranch in Banner County was severely affected by the Hubbard’s Gap Fire. This year, she is making sure those affected by this summer’s wildfires get a little help from the area ranching community.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, Brown is hosting Ranchers Helping Ranchers Team Roping and Ranch Rodeo Benefit at the Saddle Club on West Overland. The event kicks off at 8 a.m.
Brown said she had a huge outpouring of support after last year’s Hubbard’s Gap Fire.
“Our neighbor, Kim Hansen, set up a donation through ZM Lumber, which really helped us with fencing. Our friends Val and Cliff donated the trucking and found us posts out of Montana. We were able to get a truckload of posts with the donations going into ZM Lumber. A lot of that also covered expenses, not only for the fencing but for feed for cattle because we had to start feeding early,” she said.
Now, Brown wants to return the favor to those who helped her in her time of need.
“(Ranchers) all stick together,” she said. “They’re our neighbors. (The Hackberry Fire) was less than three miles away from us. In the Cross Fire, the Crosses are family to us, so it was a no-brainer to do something for them.”
In addition to fencing and feed, Brown said the families will have other needs, as well.
“(They will need) medicine for the animals. Last year, our cattle went through minerals because of stress. They will need doctoring because smoke causes pneumonia,” she said.
Brown said cash donations are also welcome to help the families.
“You never know what bill might be due that day or that month that needs to be taken care of,” she said.
It takes a lot of resources to battle back from a wildfire, Brown said.
“It takes a lot to recover from a fire. We want to (give them support), but not be in the way. We all have our specific ways. If you know how to dig a fencepost, please help us, but do it respectfully,” she said.
Brown said she could have put out donation jars to help raise funds for the affected families, but that would just be boring.
“We needed to do something fun to make money, right? Rodeos are fun. I came up with the idea from talking with neighbors about what to do to help. My neighbors helped me come up with the (fundraiser),” she said.
Ranch rodeos consist of teams with three or five members who perform everyday ranch tasks like roping a calf for branding or loading cattle into a trailer, she said. The goal is to be the fastest to complete those tasks.
Putting the event together was no small task, Brown said.
“I’ve been scrounging for cattle, but I think I have found them. I have friends who donated cattle for the team roping,” she said. “For the ranch rodeo, my old rodeo coach’s son-in-law, Leroy Milligan, is letting me use his steers. It takes special cattle for a ranch rodeo.”
The entry fee for team ropers is $30 per go. There is a tiered fee for the ranch rodeo. There is a $15 entry fee per child per team, $30 for women and $45 for open.
“(Teams must enter) that morning, and enter as many times as you want,” she said. “With the ranch rodeo though, I would like them to switch up at least one person.”
For team roping, registration starts at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. for the ranch rodeo.
Prizes will be awarded to the top competitors, and there will also be a hamburger feed fundraiser during the event.
Brown said a fundraiser is already in the works later in October for victims of the Vista Trend Fire.