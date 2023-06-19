The public is invited to attend a free backcountry tour of the north side of Scotts Bluff National Monument on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. The tour will leave from the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

Park Ranger Matt Salomon will lead the group through the one of the monument’s prairie dog towns and end with a tour of the badlands formations. Each of the stops will include a quarter-mile long off-trail hike on uneven surfaces. The tour will take approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Anyone wishing to participate must make a reservation by contacting the monument at 308-436-9700. Due to the rough nature of the roads travelled, a high clearance vehicle (SUV or truck) is required. No ATVs will be permitted.

There are no restrooms along the tour route, so visitors should use the visitor center restroom facilities before the caravan leaves. Participants should also bring drinking water and wear sturdy shoes for the short hikes.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.